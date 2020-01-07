STARGIRL's Secret Identity Has Been Compromised In The New Promo For Season 1, Episode 7: "Shiv Part Two"

Stargirl may have lived to fight another day, but the young hero's safety might be short-lived as Cindy tracks her down at home to prove her worth to her father and the Injustice Society of America.

While her asskicking scene was spoiled prior to the airing of the last episode, it didn't make the moment any less thrilling as Stargirl (Brec Bassinger) engaged in her first one-on-one battle with a supervillain (well, burgeoning supervillain) in Cindy Burman, a.k.a. Shiv.

Luckily, she did make it out alive thanks to the combined efforts of Pat Dugan (Luke Wilson) and the Cosmic Staff, but that doesn't necessarily mean she emerged unscathed as Cindy seemingly overheard Pat calling out her real name, which looks like it's going to have major ramifications in next week's installment.

With her identity compromised and her temporarily sidelined due to her injuries, Courtney will be forced to rely on her family and friends to keep her safe when Cindy makes a home visit.









THE JSA GOES UNDERCOVER — After Courtney (Brec Bassinger) gets herself into some trouble following an unexpected confrontation, Pat (Luke Wilson) decides they need to come clean to Barbara (Amy Smart). Meanwhile, Cindy (Meg DeLacy) takes heat from her father after a plan to take matters into her own hands goes awry. Finally, Yolanda (Yvette Monreal), Beth (Anjelika Washington) and Rick (Cameron Gellman) lead an investigation into one of their own classmates. Neil Jackson, Trae Romano and Jake Austin Walker also star.



Geary McLeod directed the episode written by Paula Sevenbergen (#108).



CW Original airdate 7/7/2020.



















The new DC UNIVERSE drama series DC's STARGIRL follows high school sophomore Courtney Whitmore as she inspires an unlikely group of young heroes to stop the villains of the past. This new drama reimagines Stargirl and the very first superhero team, the Justice Society of America, in an unpredictable series that focuses on the character that started creator Geoff Johns' career as a comic book writer when he created her in 1999, lovingly inspired by his late sister who was killed in a 1996 plane explosion.



Stargirl features:

Brec Bassinger as Courtney Whitmore/Stargirl

Yvette Monreal as Yolanda Montez/Wildcat

Anjelika Washington as Beth Chapel/Doctor Mid-NIte

Cameron Gellman as Rick Tyler/Hourman

Trae Romano as Mike Dugan

Jake Austin Walker as Henry King Jr.

Meg DeLacy as Cindy Burman

Hunter Sansone as Cameron Mahkent

Neil Jackson as Jordan Mahkent/Icicle

Christopher James Baker as Henry King Sr./Brainwave

Amy Smart as Barbara Whitmore