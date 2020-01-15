SUPERGIRL Adjusts To A Post-Crisis World In The New Promo For Season 5, Episode 10: "The Bottle Episode"

While the Crisis on Infinite Earths may be over, Kara has another crisis brewing on the Homefront as she finds herself working for Lex Luthor, who the world has seemingly forgotten is a very bad man.

Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) may be back from saving the multiverse, but she has a whole new series of problems to deal with in her new reality as she quickly discovers that Lex Luthor (Jon Cryer) is also back. However, the iconic DC villain is now seemingly seen as a hero to all, which is undoubtedly bad news for the Girl of Steel.



Next week's episode will also see Kara and Brainy (Jesse Rath) meet a mysterious new artificial intelligence in Meaghan Brainy (Meaghan Rath), who appears to have a special mission for the team.





"The Bottle Episode" - (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, V) (HDTV)



MEAGHAN RATH GUEST STARS - The subsequent complications from the Crisis leave Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) to face a chaotic threat. Tawnia McKiernan directed the episode with story by Derek Simon and teleplay by Nicki Holcomb & Jen Troy (#510). Original airdate 1/19/2020.

Supergirl -- "The Wrath of Rama Khan" -- Image Number: SPG508a_0002r.jpg -- Pictured: Julie Gonzalo as Andrea Rojas/Acrata -- Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Supergirl -- "The Wrath of Rama Khan" -- Image Number: SPG508a_0016r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Julie Gonzalo as Andrea Rojas/Acrata and Mitch Pileggi as Rama Khan -- Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Supergirl -- "The Wrath of Rama Khan" -- Image Number: SPG508a_0024r.jpg -- Pictured: Mitch Pileggi as Rama Khan -- Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Supergirl -- "The Wrath of Rama Khan" -- Image Number: SPG508a_0047r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Mitch Pileggi as Rama Khan and Julie Gonzalo as Andrea Rojas/Acrata -- Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Supergirl -- "The Wrath of Rama Khan" -- Image Number: SPG508a_0162r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Julie Gonzalo as Andrea Rojas/Acrata and Mitch Pileggi as Rama Khan -- Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Supergirl -- "The Wrath of Rama Khan" -- Image Number: SPG508a_0393r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): David Harewood as Hank Henshaw/JÕonn JÕonzz and Melissa Benoist as Kara/Supergirl -- Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Supergirl -- "The Wrath of Rama Khan" -- Image Number: SPG508a_0424r.jpg -- Pictured: Melissa Benoist as Kara/Supergirl -- Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Supergirl -- "The Wrath of Rama Khan" -- Image Number: SPG508a_0438r.jpg -- Pictured: David Harewood as Hank Henshaw/JÕonn JÕonzz -- Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Supergirl -- "The Wrath of Rama Khan" -- Image Number: SPG508a_0482r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): David Harewood as Hank Henshaw/JÕonn JÕonzz and Melissa Benoist as Kara/Supergirl -- Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Supergirl -- "The Wrath of Rama Khan" -- Image Number: SPG508b_0054r.jpg -- Pictured: Andrea Brooks as Eve Tessmacher/Hope -- Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Supergirl -- "The Wrath of Rama Khan" -- Image Number: SPG508b_0168r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Katie McGrath as Lena Luthor and Andrea Brooks as Eve Tessmacher/Hope -- Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Supergirl -- "The Wrath of Rama Khan" -- Image Number: SPG508b_0228r.jpg -- Pictured: Katie McGrath as Lena Luthor -- Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Supergirl -- "The Wrath of Rama Khan" -- Image Number: SPG508a_0443r.jpg -- Pictured: Melissa Benoist as Kara/Supergirl -- Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

