SUPERGIRL Adjusts To A Post-Crisis World In The New Promo For Season 5, Episode 10: "The Bottle Episode"

Supergirl
(Melissa Benoist) may be back from saving the multiverse, but she has a whole new series of problems to deal with in her new reality as she quickly discovers that Lex Luthor (Jon Cryer) is also back. However, the iconic DC villain is now seemingly seen as a hero to all, which is undoubtedly bad news for the Girl of Steel.
Next week's episode will also see Kara and Brainy (Jesse Rath) meet a mysterious new artificial intelligence in Meaghan Brainy (Meaghan Rath), who appears to have a special mission for the team.
"The Bottle Episode" - (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, V) (HDTV)
MEAGHAN RATH GUEST STARS - The subsequent complications from the Crisis leave Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) to face a chaotic threat. Tawnia McKiernan directed the episode with story by Derek Simon and teleplay by Nicki Holcomb & Jen Troy (#510). Original airdate 1/19/2020.
Season four showed that truth, justice and the American way are stronger than fear and hate, as Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) stopped Lex Luthor’s anti-alien campaign with the power of the press, no cape required. As the world returns to normal, some things will never be the same now that Lena (Kate McGrath) knows Kara’s secret and the Monitor has arrived on Earth 38! Watch, like Leviathan, as new dynamics and relationships unfold for Supergirl and her friends and colleagues as their adventures continue in season five!
Supergirl features:
Melissa Benoist as Kara Zor-El/Supergirl
Mehcad Brooks as James 'Jimmy' Olsen/Guardian
Chyler Leigh as Alexandra 'Alex' Danvers
Jeremy Jordan as Winslow 'Winn' Schott
David Harewood as J'onn J'onzz/Martian Manhunter
Katie McGrath as Lena Luthor
Jesse Rath as Querl Dox/Brainiac 5
Sam Witwer as Ben Lockwood/Agent Liberty
Nicole Maines as Nia Nal/Dreamer
April Parker Jones as Colonel Haley
David Ajala as Manchester Black
Rhona Mitra as Mercy Graves
Robert Baker as Otis Graves
Erica Durance as Alura Zor-El
Jon Cryer as Lex Luthor
Supergirl returns with a brand new episode on January 19