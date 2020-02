SUPERGIRL: Chris Wood, Odette Annable and Sam Witwer Confirmed To Return For The Show's 100th Episode

"It's a Super Life" - (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)



THOMAS LENNON ("RENO 911") GUEST STARS IN SUPERGIRL'S 100TH EPISODE - Mxyzptlk (guest star Thomas Lennon) returns with a proposition for Kara (Melissa Benoist) - what if she could go back in time and tell Lena (Katie McGrath) her secret before Lex did, would things turn out different? Looking back over key moments throughout the series, Kara must decide if she wants to change history to become friends with Lena again. Familiar faces return in this special episode. Jesse Warn directed the episode with story by Robert Rovner & Jessica Queller and teleplay by Derek Simon & Nicki Holcomb (#513). Original airdate 2/23/2020.

Season four showed that truth, justice and the American way are stronger than fear and hate, as Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) stopped Lex Luthor’s anti-alien campaign with the power of the press, no cape required. As the world returns to normal, some things will never be the same now that Lena (Kate McGrath) knows Kara’s secret and the Monitor has arrived on Earth 38! Watch, like Leviathan, as new dynamics and relationships unfold for Supergirl and her friends and colleagues as their adventures continue in season five!



Supergirl features:

Melissa Benoist as Kara Zor-El/Supergirl

Mehcad Brooks as James 'Jimmy' Olsen/Guardian

Chyler Leigh as Alexandra 'Alex' Danvers

David Harewood as J'onn J'onzz/Martian Manhunter

Katie McGrath as Lena Luthor

Jesse Rath as Querl Dox/Brainiac 5

Nicole Maines as Nia Nal/Dreamer

Azie Tesfai as Kelly Olsen

Andrea Brooks as Eve Teschmacher/Hope

Julie Gonzalo as Andrea Rojas/Acrata

Staz Nair as William Dey

Erica Durance as Alura Zor-El

Jon Cryer as Lex Luthor



Supergirl returns with a brand new episode on February 16