SUPERGIRL: Chris Wood, Odette Annable and Sam Witwer Confirmed To Return For The Show's 100th Episode
With the 100th episode of Supergirl just around the corner, TV Line has confirmed that several key players from the past will be making their way back to National City to bring in the major milestone with the Girl of Steel (Melissa Benoist).
According to their sources, Jeremy Jordan (Winn Schott), Chris Wood (Mon-El), Odette Annable (Samantha Arias/Reign) and Sam Witwer (Ben Lockwood/Agent Liberty) will all reprise their roles from previous seasons in the show's 100th hour, which will air on Sunday, February 23 at 9:00 p.m. ET.
Along with the guest star confirmations, the trade has also shared a first look at the return of Chris Wood as Mon-El, who is seen reuniting with his friends Kara, Winn, Alex (Chyler Leigh), Kelly Olsen (Azie Tesfai) and J'onn J'onzz (David Harewood) and seemingly informing them of something of the utmost importance.
While there are surely more surprises in store, the plot description reveals that the episode will be an Elseworlds tale of sorts as Mister Mxyzptlk (Thomas Lennon) returns with an enticing offer for Kara - what if she could go back in time and tell Lena Luthor (Katie McGrath) about her secret before Lex (Jon Cryer) did, would things turn out differently for their friendship?
The episode will then take fans back through key moments from the series, giving Kara the opportunity to see whether her biggest life moments turn out any differently - for better or worse - than they did.
"It's a Super Life" - (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)
THOMAS LENNON ("RENO 911") GUEST STARS IN SUPERGIRL'S 100TH EPISODE - Mxyzptlk (guest star Thomas Lennon) returns with a proposition for Kara (Melissa Benoist) - what if she could go back in time and tell Lena (Katie McGrath) her secret before Lex did, would things turn out different? Looking back over key moments throughout the series, Kara must decide if she wants to change history to become friends with Lena again. Familiar faces return in this special episode. Jesse Warn directed the episode with story by Robert Rovner & Jessica Queller and teleplay by Derek Simon & Nicki Holcomb (#513). Original airdate 2/23/2020.
Season four showed that truth, justice and the American way are stronger than fear and hate, as Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) stopped Lex Luthor’s anti-alien campaign with the power of the press, no cape required. As the world returns to normal, some things will never be the same now that Lena (Kate McGrath) knows Kara’s secret and the Monitor has arrived on Earth 38! Watch, like Leviathan, as new dynamics and relationships unfold for Supergirl and her friends and colleagues as their adventures continue in season five!
Supergirl features:
Melissa Benoist as Kara Zor-El/Supergirl
Mehcad Brooks as James 'Jimmy' Olsen/Guardian
Chyler Leigh as Alexandra 'Alex' Danvers
David Harewood as J'onn J'onzz/Martian Manhunter
Katie McGrath as Lena Luthor
Jesse Rath as Querl Dox/Brainiac 5
Nicole Maines as Nia Nal/Dreamer
Azie Tesfai as Kelly Olsen
Andrea Brooks as Eve Teschmacher/Hope
Julie Gonzalo as Andrea Rojas/Acrata
Staz Nair as William Dey
Erica Durance as Alura Zor-El
Jon Cryer as Lex Luthor
Supergirl returns with a brand new episode on February 16
