SUPERGIRL Goes After The Luthors In The New Promo For Season 5, Episode 18: "The Missing Link"

Next week, all hell breaks loose for the Girl of Steel when she realizes Lex and Lena Luthor may be working with Leviathan, but before she can confront the siblings, she has to square off with Rama Khan.

Based on the promo for next week's episode, it looks like Kara (Melissa Benoist) has finally come to the realization that her former friend-turned-foe Lena Luthor (Katie McGrath) may be further gone than she realized as she may have gotten in a little too deep with her evil brother Lex (Jon Cryer), who's secretly been working with Leviathan this entire time and now, she's just as guilty for what happens next.

Meanwhile, next week's hour will also feature the return of Rama Khan (Mitch Pileggi) who has a bone to pick with Supergirl and her amazing friends. Plus, Non Nocere fails and the Luthor siblings are left scrambling.





"The Missing Link" - (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, LV) (HDTV) LENA DISCOVERS THE CONSEQUENCES OF PROJECT NON NOCERE - Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and the team go head to head against Rama Khan (guest star Mitch Pileggi) and Leviathan. Meanwhile, Lena (Katie McGrath) and Lex (guest star Jon Cryer) must join forces when Project Non Nocere fails, leaving the two siblings in serious danger. Avi Youabian directed the episode written by Dana Horgan & J. Holtham (#518). Original airdate 5/10/2020.





Season four showed that truth, justice and the American way are stronger than fear and hate, as Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) stopped Lex Luthor’s anti-alien campaign with the power of the press, no cape required. As the world returns to normal, some things will never be the same now that Lena (Kate McGrath) knows Kara’s secret and the Monitor has arrived on Earth 38! Watch, like Leviathan, as new dynamics and relationships unfold for Supergirl and her friends and colleagues as their adventures continue in season five!