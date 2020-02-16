SUPERGIRL Goes Back To The Beginning In The New Promo For The Show's 100th Episode: "It's a Super Life"
Next week, on the 100th episode of Supergirl, Kara (Melissa Benoist) gets a chance at a do-over when Mister Mxyzptlk (Thomas Lennon) makes his way back to National City to show her what her life could've been had she just told Lena Luthor (Katie McGrath) her secret before Lex (Jon Cryer) did.
The hour will be filled with special guest stars as Jeremy Jordan (Winn Schott), Chris Wood (Mon-El), Odette Annable (Samantha Arias/Reign) and Sam Witwer (Ben Lockwood/Agent Liberty) have all been confirmed to reprise their roles from previous seasons.
"It's a Super Life" - (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)
THOMAS LENNON ("RENO 911") GUEST STARS IN SUPERGIRL'S 100TH EPISODE - Mxyzptlk (guest star Thomas Lennon) returns with a proposition for Kara (Melissa Benoist) - what if she could go back in time and tell Lena (Katie McGrath) her secret before Lex did, would things turn out different? Looking back over key moments throughout the series, Kara must decide if she wants to change history to become friends with Lena again. Familiar faces return in this special episode. Jesse Warn directed the episode with story by Robert Rovner & Jessica Queller and teleplay by Derek Simon & Nicki Holcomb (#513). Original airdate 2/23/2020.
Season four showed that truth, justice and the American way are stronger than fear and hate, as Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) stopped Lex Luthor’s anti-alien campaign with the power of the press, no cape required. As the world returns to normal, some things will never be the same now that Lena (Kate McGrath) knows Kara’s secret and the Monitor has arrived on Earth 38! Watch, like Leviathan, as new dynamics and relationships unfold for Supergirl and her friends and colleagues as their adventures continue in season five!
Supergirl features:
Melissa Benoist as Kara Zor-El/Supergirl
Mehcad Brooks as James 'Jimmy' Olsen/Guardian
Chyler Leigh as Alexandra 'Alex' Danvers
David Harewood as J'onn J'onzz/Martian Manhunter
Katie McGrath as Lena Luthor
Jesse Rath as Querl Dox/Brainiac 5
Nicole Maines as Nia Nal/Dreamer
Azie Tesfai as Kelly Olsen
Andrea Brooks as Eve Teschmacher/Hope
Julie Gonzalo as Andrea Rojas/Acrata
Staz Nair as William Dey
Erica Durance as Alura Zor-El
Jon Cryer as Lex Luthor
Supergirl returns with a brand new episode on February 23
