SUPERGIRL Is Back In Action In New Photos From The Season 5 Finale: "Immortal Kombat"

The CW has released eight awesome new photos from this Sunday's Supergirl finale, offering a look at what's to come in the fifth season's final hour as the Girl of Steel gets back to action.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Supergirl season five was unable to complete production on its season finale, which resulted in the The CW deciding to cut the season an episode short and turning the season's penultimate hour into its final one.

Considering filming had already been underway on the season finale, that episode will presumably be pushed to the fall (dependent on when filming can resume) and will serve as the season six premiere, although the beginning of production on season six also remains a big question mark for now.

Originally, it was reported that filming on season six had been moved up to this Spring to account for star Melissa Benoist's pregnancy, but with everything shut down for the foreseeable future, it now seems likely that Benoist will be unable to return to work until this Fall, at the earliest. This could possibly force the network to delay Supergirl season six until Early 2021.

To gear up for this Sunday's finale, The CW has released the following eight photos, which a few cool new shots of Benoist suited up as the Girl of Steel, Lena Luthor (Katie McGrath) getting back in the fold, and Lex Luthor (Jon Cryer) up to no good with Leviathan.

DAVID HAREWOOD DIRECTED THIS PENULTIMATE EPISODE - Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) realizes that in order to stop Lex (guest star Jon Cryer) and Leviathan she must work with the one person she never thought she'd trust again - Lena (Katie McGrath). Nia (Nicole Maines) keeps dreaming about Brainy (Jesse Rath) but struggles with what the dreams are trying to tell her. Meanwhile, Brainy realizes there is only one way to stop Lex. David Harewood directed the episode with story by Derek Simon and teleplay by Emilio Ortego Aldrich & Nicki Holcomb (#519). Original airdate 5/17/2020.





Season four showed that truth, justice and the American way are stronger than fear and hate, as Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) stopped Lex Luthor’s anti-alien campaign with the power of the press, no cape required. As the world returns to normal, some things will never be the same now that Lena (Kate McGrath) knows Kara’s secret and the Monitor has arrived on Earth 38! Watch, like Leviathan, as new dynamics and relationships unfold for Supergirl and her friends and colleagues as their adventures continue in season five!