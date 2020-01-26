SUPERGIRL: Kara Has A Date In Then New Promo For Season 5, Episode 12: "Back From the Future - Part Two"

When Supergirl returns next month, Kara is going to do something she hasn't done in quite some time: go on a date, which should make for some amusing hijinks as the Girl of Steel navigates her love life.

Batwoman, Supergirl will also be taking the next two weeks off for the Super Bowl and the Oscars, respectively, and when the series returns, fans will get to see Kara (Melissa Benoist) embark on one of her most challenging missions of the season: a date.



It's been quite some time since Kara's breakup with Mon-El (Chris Wood), but it finally looks like the Girl of Steel is ready to get back in the dating pool as she heads out for a night on the town with none other than her work adversary-turned-friend William Dey (Staz Nair).





"Back From the Future - Part Two" - (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, V) (HDTV)



TBD.

To revisit photos from tonight's episode, simply click on the VIEW LIST (ONE PAGE) or NEXT button below!

Along withwill also be taking the next two weeks off for the Super Bowl and the Oscars, respectively, and when the series returns, fans will get to see Kara (Melissa Benoist) embark on one of her most challenging missions of the season: a date.It's been quite some time since Kara's breakup with Mon-El (Chris Wood), but it finally looks like the Girl of Steel is ready to get back in the dating pool as she heads out for a night on the town with none other than her work adversary-turned-friend William Dey (Staz Nair).



Supergirl -- "The Wrath of Rama Khan" -- Image Number: SPG508a_0002r.jpg -- Pictured: Julie Gonzalo as Andrea Rojas/Acrata -- Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Supergirl -- "The Wrath of Rama Khan" -- Image Number: SPG508a_0002r.jpg -- Pictured: Julie Gonzalo as Andrea Rojas/Acrata -- Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.



Supergirl -- "The Wrath of Rama Khan" -- Image Number: SPG508a_0016r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Julie Gonzalo as Andrea Rojas/Acrata and Mitch Pileggi as Rama Khan -- Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Supergirl -- "The Wrath of Rama Khan" -- Image Number: SPG508a_0016r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Julie Gonzalo as Andrea Rojas/Acrata and Mitch Pileggi as Rama Khan -- Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.



Supergirl -- "The Wrath of Rama Khan" -- Image Number: SPG508a_0024r.jpg -- Pictured: Mitch Pileggi as Rama Khan -- Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Supergirl -- "The Wrath of Rama Khan" -- Image Number: SPG508a_0024r.jpg -- Pictured: Mitch Pileggi as Rama Khan -- Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.



Supergirl -- "The Wrath of Rama Khan" -- Image Number: SPG508a_0047r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Mitch Pileggi as Rama Khan and Julie Gonzalo as Andrea Rojas/Acrata -- Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Supergirl -- "The Wrath of Rama Khan" -- Image Number: SPG508a_0047r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Mitch Pileggi as Rama Khan and Julie Gonzalo as Andrea Rojas/Acrata -- Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.



Supergirl -- "The Wrath of Rama Khan" -- Image Number: SPG508a_0162r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Julie Gonzalo as Andrea Rojas/Acrata and Mitch Pileggi as Rama Khan -- Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Supergirl -- "The Wrath of Rama Khan" -- Image Number: SPG508a_0162r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Julie Gonzalo as Andrea Rojas/Acrata and Mitch Pileggi as Rama Khan -- Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.



Supergirl -- "The Wrath of Rama Khan" -- Image Number: SPG508a_0393r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): David Harewood as Hank Henshaw/JÕonn JÕonzz and Melissa Benoist as Kara/Supergirl -- Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Supergirl -- "The Wrath of Rama Khan" -- Image Number: SPG508a_0393r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): David Harewood as Hank Henshaw/JÕonn JÕonzz and Melissa Benoist as Kara/Supergirl -- Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.



Supergirl -- "The Wrath of Rama Khan" -- Image Number: SPG508a_0424r.jpg -- Pictured: Melissa Benoist as Kara/Supergirl -- Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Supergirl -- "The Wrath of Rama Khan" -- Image Number: SPG508a_0424r.jpg -- Pictured: Melissa Benoist as Kara/Supergirl -- Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.



Supergirl -- "The Wrath of Rama Khan" -- Image Number: SPG508a_0438r.jpg -- Pictured: David Harewood as Hank Henshaw/JÕonn JÕonzz -- Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Supergirl -- "The Wrath of Rama Khan" -- Image Number: SPG508a_0438r.jpg -- Pictured: David Harewood as Hank Henshaw/JÕonn JÕonzz -- Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.



Supergirl -- "The Wrath of Rama Khan" -- Image Number: SPG508a_0482r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): David Harewood as Hank Henshaw/JÕonn JÕonzz and Melissa Benoist as Kara/Supergirl -- Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Supergirl -- "The Wrath of Rama Khan" -- Image Number: SPG508a_0482r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): David Harewood as Hank Henshaw/JÕonn JÕonzz and Melissa Benoist as Kara/Supergirl -- Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.



Supergirl -- "The Wrath of Rama Khan" -- Image Number: SPG508b_0054r.jpg -- Pictured: Andrea Brooks as Eve Tessmacher/Hope -- Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Supergirl -- "The Wrath of Rama Khan" -- Image Number: SPG508b_0054r.jpg -- Pictured: Andrea Brooks as Eve Tessmacher/Hope -- Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.



Supergirl -- "The Wrath of Rama Khan" -- Image Number: SPG508b_0168r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Katie McGrath as Lena Luthor and Andrea Brooks as Eve Tessmacher/Hope -- Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Supergirl -- "The Wrath of Rama Khan" -- Image Number: SPG508b_0168r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Katie McGrath as Lena Luthor and Andrea Brooks as Eve Tessmacher/Hope -- Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.



Supergirl -- "The Wrath of Rama Khan" -- Image Number: SPG508b_0228r.jpg -- Pictured: Katie McGrath as Lena Luthor -- Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Supergirl -- "The Wrath of Rama Khan" -- Image Number: SPG508b_0228r.jpg -- Pictured: Katie McGrath as Lena Luthor -- Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.



Supergirl -- "The Wrath of Rama Khan" -- Image Number: SPG508a_0443r.jpg -- Pictured: Melissa Benoist as Kara/Supergirl -- Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Supergirl -- "The Wrath of Rama Khan" -- Image Number: SPG508a_0443r.jpg -- Pictured: Melissa Benoist as Kara/Supergirl -- Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.



Supergirl -- "The Wrath of Rama Khan" -- Image Number: SPG508b_0379r.jpg -- Pictured: Andrea Brooks as Eve Tessmacher/Hope -- Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Supergirl -- "The Wrath of Rama Khan" -- Image Number: SPG508b_0379r.jpg -- Pictured: Andrea Brooks as Eve Tessmacher/Hope -- Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.



Supergirl -- "The Wrath of Rama Khan" -- Image Number: SPG508b_0379r.jpg -- Pictured: Andrea Brooks as Eve Tessmacher/Hope -- Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Supergirl -- "The Wrath of Rama Khan" -- Image Number: SPG508b_0379r.jpg -- Pictured: Andrea Brooks as Eve Tessmacher/Hope -- Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.



Supergirl -- "The Wrath of Rama Khan" -- Image Number: SPG508b_0379r.jpg -- Pictured: Andrea Brooks as Eve Tessmacher/Hope -- Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Supergirl -- "The Wrath of Rama Khan" -- Image Number: SPG508b_0379r.jpg -- Pictured: Andrea Brooks as Eve Tessmacher/Hope -- Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.



Supergirl -- "The Wrath of Rama Khan" -- Image Number: SPG508b_0379r.jpg -- Pictured: Andrea Brooks as Eve Tessmacher/Hope -- Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Supergirl -- "The Wrath of Rama Khan" -- Image Number: SPG508b_0379r.jpg -- Pictured: Andrea Brooks as Eve Tessmacher/Hope -- Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.