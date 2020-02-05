SUPERGIRL Photos & Clips Offer A New Behind-The-Scenes Look At Star Melissa Benoist's Directorial Debut

Ahead of tomorrow night's long-awaited Supergirl return, The CW has shared a few more photos from the Lex-centric hour, which spotlight the directorial debut of series star Melissa Benoist.

After a little over a month off, Supergirl is back tomorrow night with a brand new episode that will shed some much-needed light on how Lex Luthor (Jon Cryer) rose to power in this post-Crisis world, but that's not the biggest story as it will also mark the directorial debut of series star Melissa Benoist.

Following those new episodic stills from last week The CW (via Entertainment Weekly) has shared an additional eight promotional stills from the episode, featuring a behind-the-scenes look Benoist's directorial debut.





Every image from the hour is available below, with the new images at the bottom. Click through the photo to view in hi-resolution.

"Deus Lex Machina" - (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, V) (HDTV)



MELISSA BENOIST MAKES HER DIRECTORIAL DEBUT - Lex (guest star Jon Cryer) proceeds to lay an intricate plan to bring Lena (Katie McGrath) closer to him, defeat Leviathan's latest attack, and pit Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and team against Leviathan. It is also revealed how Lex came into power after Crisis. Melissa Benoist directed the episode with story by Lindsay Sturman and teleplay by Katie Rose Rogers & Brooke Pohl (#517). Original airdate 5/3/2020.

Season four showed that truth, justice and the American way are stronger than fear and hate, as Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) stopped Lex Luthor’s anti-alien campaign with the power of the press, no cape required. As the world returns to normal, some things will never be the same now that Lena (Kate McGrath) knows Kara’s secret and the Monitor has arrived on Earth 38! Watch, like Leviathan, as new dynamics and relationships unfold for Supergirl and her friends and colleagues as their adventures continue in season five!