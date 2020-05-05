SUPERGIRL: Rama Khan Returns In New Photos From Season 5, Episode 18: "The Missing Link"

The CW has released new promo stills from this Sunday's episode of Supergirl , offering a sneak peek at a Kara/Dreamer team-up, the Luthors scrambling to cover their tracks and the return of Rama Khan!

This Sunday, gear up for a big episode of Supergirl as The Girl of Steel (Melissa Benoist) once again finds herself up against the mighty Rama Khan and Leviathan, who both have a few new tricks up their sleeves - and possibly a dangerous new ally in the Luthor siblings.

Elsewhere, both Lex (Jon Cryer) and Lena Luthor (Jon Cryer) are left scrambling when Project Non Nocere unsurprisingly fails and leaves them in serious danger as a number of enemies inch closer.





"The Missing Link" - (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, LV) (HDTV)



LENA DISCOVERS THE CONSEQUENCES OF PROJECT NON NOCERE - Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and the team go head to head against Rama Khan (guest star Mitch Pileggi) and Leviathan. Meanwhile, Lena (Katie McGrath) and Lex (guest star Jon Cryer) must join forces when Project Non Nocere fails, leaving the two siblings in serious danger. Avi Youabian directed the episode written by Dana Horgan & J. Holtham (#518). Original airdate 5/10/2020.

Season four showed that truth, justice and the American way are stronger than fear and hate, as Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) stopped Lex Luthor’s anti-alien campaign with the power of the press, no cape required. As the world returns to normal, some things will never be the same now that Lena (Kate McGrath) knows Kara’s secret and the Monitor has arrived on Earth 38! Watch, like Leviathan, as new dynamics and relationships unfold for Supergirl and her friends and colleagues as their adventures continue in season five!