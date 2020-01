SUPERGIRL S5, E11 - "Back to the Future – Part One" - Stills Released As CRISIS Fallout Continues

JEREMY JORDAN RETURNS; DAVID HAREWOOD DIRECTS — As Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) tries to thwart a Toyman copycat, Winn Schott (guest star Jeremy Jordan) returns from the future. David Harewood directed the episode written by Dana Horgan & Katie Rose Rogers (#511). Original airdate 1/26/2020.



It sounds like it should be a fun ride, so check out these images by hitting the "View List" button!





Supergirl -- "Back From The Future Ð Part One" -- Image Number: SPG511B_0043b.jpg -- Pictured: Julie Gonzalo as Andrea Rojas/Acrata -- Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW -- © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Supergirl -- "Back From The Future Ð Part One" -- Image Number: SPG511B_0043b.jpg -- Pictured: Julie Gonzalo as Andrea Rojas/Acrata -- Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW -- © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

's fifth season continues on The CW this Sunday and we now have a new batch of official stills from the episode. For the most part, the spotlight is put on the show's heroes (Supergirl, Alex Danvers, and Dreamer) and villains (Lex and Lena Luthor) but we also get to see the return of Winn Schott...who now has a mask of his own after returning from the future!It definitely appears as if the ramifications of Crisis on Infinite Earth will continue to be felt in National City, especially now that it's part of Earth-Prime, the same planet as Central City and Star City.Here's the synopsis for the episode (which is directed by Martian Manhunter actor David Harewood):