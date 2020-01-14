SUPERGIRL Season 5, Episode 10 Stills For "The Bottle Episode" Tease CRISIS ON INFINITE EARTHS Fallout

Tonight, the final two chapters of the Crisis on Infinite Earths
crossover air on The CW, but it's back to business as usual next week. That starts with Supergirl,
and an episode which is clearly going to deal with the fallout from that event while simultaneously setting the stage for the rest of season five.
Interestingly, Lex Luthor is pictured in the gallery below so he's clearly remaining in the land of the living after The Monitor brought him back from the dead. It also looks like Kara Danvers will return to her own Earth and not Earth-1 as some fans have been hoping (that would mean her world would finally be combined with the one inhabited by characters like the Flash and Batwoman).
Here's the synopsis for the episode which is titled "The Bottle Episode":
MEAGHAN RATH GUEST STARS — The subsequent complications from the Crisis leave Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) to face a chaotic threat. Tawnia McKiernan directed the episode with story by Derek Simon and teleplay by Nicki Holcomb & Jen Troy (#510). Original airdate 1/19/2020.
Supergirl -- "The Bottle Episode" -- Image Number: SPG510A_0020b.jpg -- Pictured: Meaghan Rath as Meaghan Brainy -- Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW -- © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.
Supergirl -- "The Bottle Episode" -- Image Number: SPG510A_0034b.jpg -- Pictured: Jesse Rath as Emo Brainy-- Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW -- © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.
Supergirl -- "The Bottle Episode" -- Image Number: SPG510A_0048b.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Chyler Leigh as Alex Danvers and Melissa Benoist as Kara/Supergirl -- Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW -- © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.
Supergirl -- "The Bottle Episode" -- Image Number: SPG510A_0151b.jpg -- Pictured: Jesse Rath as Earnest Brainy -- Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW -- © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.
Supergirl -- "The Bottle Episode" -- Image Number: SPG510A_0187b.jpg -- Pictured: Jesse Rath as Brainiac-5 -- Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW -- © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.
Supergirl -- "The Bottle Episode" -- Image Number: SPG510A_0251b.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Jesse Rath as Brainiac-5 and Nicole Maines as Nia Nal/Dreamer -- Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW -- © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.
Supergirl -- "The Bottle Episode" -- Image Number: SPG510A_0259b.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Melissa Benoist as Kara/Supergirl and Chyler Leigh as Alex Danvers -- Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW -- © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.
Supergirl -- "The Bottle Episode" -- Image Number: SPG510B_0100b.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Melissa Benoist as Kara/Supergirl and Chyler Leigh as Alex Danvers -- Photo: Diyah Pera/The CW -- © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.
Supergirl -- "The Bottle Episode" -- Image Number: SPG510B_0148b.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Melissa Benoist as Kara/Supergirl and Chyler Leigh as Alex Danvers -- Photo: Diyah Pera/The CW -- © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.
Supergirl -- "The Bottle Episode" -- Image Number: SPG510B_0229b.jpg -- Pictured: Melissa Benoist as Kara/Supergirl -- Photo: Diyah Pera/The CW -- © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.
Supergirl -- "The Bottle Episode" -- Image Number: SPG510B_0255b.jpg -- Pictured: Jon Cryer as Lex Luthor -- Photo: Diyah Pera/The CW -- © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.
Supergirl -- "The Bottle Episode" -- Image Number: SPG510B_0327b.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Jesse Rath as Brainiac-5 and Nicole Maines as Nia Nal/Dreamer -- Photo: Diyah Pera/The CW -- © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.
Supergirl -- "The Bottle Episode" -- Image Number: SPG510B_0423b.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Melissa Benoist as Kara/Supergirl and Jesse Rath as Brainiac-5 -- Photo: Diyah Pera/The CW -- © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.
