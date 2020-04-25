SUPERGIRL Season 5, Episode 17 Stills "Deus Lex Machina" Released

Like the other Arrowverse shows, Supergirl's fifth season is going to be shortened as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, it returns to television on May 3rd with an episode directed by star Melissa Benoist. She's making her debut behind the camera for an instalment which looks set to focus on the villainous Lex Luthor and his rise to power after Crisis on Infinite Earths.

There are some great shots here, with the first few focusing on Lex, and the rest taking us to the D.E.O. for an unexpected return as the show's heroes assemble to take the fight to Leviathan.

The episode is titled "Deus Lex Machina," and The CW has released the following description:

MELISSA BENOIST MAKES HER DIRECTORIAL DEBUT — Lex (guest star Jon Cryer) proceeds to lay an intricate plan to bring Lena (Katie McGrath) closer to him, defeat Leviathan’s latest attack, and pit Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and team against Leviathan. It is also revealed how Lex came into power after Crisis. Melissa Benoist directed the episode with story by Lindsay Sturman and teleplay by Katie Rose Rogers & Brooke Pohl (#517). Original airdate 5/3/2020.

Supergirl -- "Deus Lex Machina" -- Image Number: SPG517a_0102b.jpg -- Pictured: Jon Cryer as Lex Luthor -- Photo: Kailey Schwerman/The CW -- © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

