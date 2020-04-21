SUPERGIRL Star Jon Cryer Reveals That Season 5's Ending Has Been Rewritten Due To Shutdown

Supergirl is among the Arrowverse TV shows forced to halt production in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and star Jon Cryer reveals that some big changes have been made to the finale!

Like the rest of the Arrowverse TV shows airing on The CW, Supergirl season five is likely to be cut short as productions across the globe remain on hold. Initially, the hope was that work would be able to resume within a number of weeks and that the final episodes of these DC TV adventures would just air on the network slightly later than expected.

Instead, it seems earlier episodes will serve as makeshift finales, and Supergirl is among the shows which was in the midst of shooting its finale prior to the shutdowns.

Based on comments made during an interview with PeopleTV from Lex Luthor actor Jon Cryer, t seems the show's writers are taking the opportunity to make some changes, either because the episode will now serve as the season six premiere or they've just decided to shake things up a little.

Cryer explained that while they had shot a few things for the finale that will still be used, "they’re writing a whole bunch of new stuff around it." He then went on say that it's, "interesting because the way my character was thwarted now doesn’t happen anymore. So I was like, ‘Oh, did I not get defeated? Wait a minute, I like this!'"

That could be considered a spoiler for the Supergirl finale, but it could be months before we see it!

