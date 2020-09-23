SUPERGIRL: The Cast Reacts To The News The CW Series Will End After Season 6

Yesterday afternoon, it was confirmed that Supergirl will end after its upcoming sixth season airs.
The plan was always for the series to start shooting later than normal to accommodate star Melissa Benoist's pregnancy, and it's been reported that a combination of delays caused by COVID-19 and the show's falling ratings led to "the producers, the studio, the network and Benoist coming to a decision that it was better to end the show with a longer final season."
20 episodes are on the way, but the news has still hit fans hard. The same can be said for Supergirl's cast, though, and we've rounded up the reactions that have so far been shared so far.
David Harewood - Martian Manhunter
David Harewood has played J'onn J'onzz/Martian Manhunter in Supergirl, The Flash, Arrow, and Legends of Tomorrow. He also portrayed Hank Henshaw/Cyborg Superman for a time, and ties with Tom Cavanagh for having directed the most episodes of their respective shows with a total of three.
With any luck, Martian Manhunter will one day find his way to Metropolis in Superman & Lois!
Nicole Maines - Dreamer
As a transgender actress, Nicole Maines has brought some diversity to the world of Supergirl.
There's much more to her than that, though, and as dreamer, Maines has developed a significant fan following. The hope among many fans is that she will now join the Legends of Tomorrow crew after appearing in that series during the massive Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover event.
Jon Cryer - Lex Luthor
Jon Cryer has completely reinvented himself after starring in his sitcom Two and a Half Men, with the role of Lex Luthor making it easy for his fans to forget all about the time he spent as Alan Harper.
Before playing Lex, Cryer was Lenny Luthor in 1987's Superman IV: The Quest for Peace.
Julie Gonzalo - Acrata
After previously portraying Jessica Johnson in Lucifer, Julie Gonzalo returned to the DC Universe to play Andrea Rojas/Acrata in Supergirl. On Earth-38, the CatCo Worldwide Media EIC was nicknamed "The Shadow" by Kara Danvers after being revealed as one of Leviathan's secret agents.
On Earth-Prime, she still worked for Leviathan but eventually became an ally to the Girl of Steel.
Andrea Brooks - Eve Teschmacher
Andrea Brooks has portrayed Eve Teschmacher in Supergirl and The Flash. She also portrayed J'onn J'onzz and Malefic J'onzz disguised as Eve, and Hope in Eve's body, in Supergirl.
It's unclear whether her character has a future beyond this series, but she's become a big part of events on Earth-Prime, and is likely to factor into the upcoming sixth and final season too.
Jesse Rath - Brainiac 5
Jesse Rath has portrayed Querl Dox/Brainiac 5, an Aurafacian, Brainiac 5 of Earth-TUD15, Brainiac 5 of Earth-TUD17, and Brainiac 5 of Earth-TUD18 over the course of his Supergirl appearances.
Brainiac would be a strong choice of villain in Superman & Lois, so Rath could perhaps return in another form. Based on his Instagram post above, he appears to be holding out hope for a movie, anyway!
Melissa Benoist - Supergirl
There is no Supergirl without Melissa Benoist, and with the series now nearing its end, fans have been speculating wildly about what will become of her Girl of Steel once the final episode has aired.
The CW will either kill her off, send her into outer space, or have her give up being a superhero. However, it's also possible that she could continue protecting National City, making only sporadic appearances in future. It all depends on how interested Benoist is sticking around as Supergirl!
