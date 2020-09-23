SUPERGIRL: The Cast Reacts To The News The CW Series Will End After Season 6

Yesterday afternoon, it was confirmed that Supergirl will end after its upcoming sixth season airs.

The plan was always for the series to start shooting later than normal to accommodate star Melissa Benoist's pregnancy, and it's been reported that a combination of delays caused by COVID-19 and the show's falling ratings led to "the producers, the studio, the network and Benoist coming to a decision that it was better to end the show with a longer final season."

20 episodes are on the way, but the news has still hit fans hard. The same can be said for Supergirl's cast, though, and we've rounded up the reactions that have so far been shared so far.

David Harewood - Martian Manhunter

What a ride! It’s been a pleasure bringing the Martian to life these past 6 years! Thank you to EVERYONE who supported! And thank you to all the fabulous actors, artists, writers and directors who have passed through the show over the years. Time to suit up one last time! pic.twitter.com/dIy4JjHIaF — David Harewood (@DavidHarewood) September 22, 2020



David Harewood has played J'onn J'onzz/Martian Manhunter in Supergirl, The Flash, Arrow, and Legends of Tomorrow. He also portrayed Hank Henshaw/Cyborg Superman for a time, and ties with Tom Cavanagh for having directed the most episodes of their respective shows with a total of three.

With any luck, Martian Manhunter will one day find his way to Metropolis in Superman & Lois!

