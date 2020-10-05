SUPERGIRL: The End of the World Begins In The New Promo For The Season 5 Finale: "Immortal Kombat"

Following Batwoman , Supergirl will also be airing its premature season finale next week and it sounds like we're in for quite the treat as Kara goes head-to-head with Lex Luthor and Leviathan!

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, film and television productions remain shut down across the globe, which has resulted in The CW making the tough decision to cut the current seasons of three of their four DC TV series short since filming won't be able to be completed anytime soon.

Supergirl, Batwoman, and The Flash are the three affected series, with the latter airing its sixth season finale this Tuesday and the former two airing their respective season finales next Sunday. DC's Legends of Tomorrow had completed filming its entire fifth season last year, so it will continue airing new episodes until its planned season finale on June 2.

Supergirl season five was initially intended to be twenty episodes, but since filming had not yet been completed on the finale, the season's David Harewood-directed penultimate hour will now serve as its new season finale, but despite that, it looks like we'll still be left with quite the cliffhanger to take us into next year.

"Immortal Kombat" - (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, V) (HDTV)



DAVID HAREWOOD DIRECTED THIS PENULTIMATE EPISODE - Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) realizes that in order to stop Lex (guest star Jon Cryer) and Leviathan she must work with the one person she never thought she'd trust again - Lena (Katie McGrath). Nia (Nicole Maines) keeps dreaming about Brainy (Jesse Rath) but struggles with what the dreams are trying to tell her. Meanwhile, Brainy realizes there is only one way to stop Lex. David Harewood directed the episode with story by Derek Simon and teleplay by Emilio Ortego Aldrich & Nicki Holcomb (#519). Original airdate 5/17/2020.





Season four showed that truth, justice and the American way are stronger than fear and hate, as Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) stopped Lex Luthor’s anti-alien campaign with the power of the press, no cape required. As the world returns to normal, some things will never be the same now that Lena (Kate McGrath) knows Kara’s secret and the Monitor has arrived on Earth 38! Watch, like Leviathan, as new dynamics and relationships unfold for Supergirl and her friends and colleagues as their adventures continue in season five!