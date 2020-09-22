SUPERGIRL: The Girl Of Steel's Upcoming Sixth Season Will Be Her Last

The CW's Supergirl is set to return for her sixth season next year, and it's now been confirmed that this will be the Girl of Steel's (Melissa Benoist) final flight on the small screen. More past the jump.

The Girl of Steel is hanging up her cape.

The CW, Warner Bros. TV, and Berlanti Productions have announced that the upcoming sixth season of Supergirl will be its last, and the show will join Arrow as the second "Arrowverse" series to run its course. We're not sure whether the network cancelled Supergirl or if the showrunners decided to conclude the story themselves, but it has been confirmed that the final season will run for 20 episodes, with production set to commence in Vancouver, Canada, later this month.

Like pretty much every other major production, Supergirl suffered setbacks from the industry wide COVID-19 shutdowns, but that show was hit with additional delays due to star Melisa Benoist falling pregnant with her first child.

There's always a chance Benoist could reprise the role for a guest appearance in the upcoming Superman and Lois show, and she may also show up in any future crossover events.

As far as we know, The Flash will continue on past its seventh season, but an announcement to the contrary could come at any time.

How do you guys feel about Supergirl taking her final flight for The CW? Drop us a comment in the usual place, and check out Benoist's Instagram post on the matter below.