SUPERGIRL: Winn Schott Returns In The New Promo For Season 5, Episode 11: "Back From the Future - Part One"

After an extended absence, Winn Schott is back from the future, but based on the new preview, it looks like this may be a different version that's a lot more similar to his father, the Toyman.





While many were expecting Winn Schott (Jeremy Jordan) to return from the future in pretty much the same condition he left, it appears the Crisis wasn't particular kind to his destiny as it was revealed in tonight's installment that this new version of Winn may have opted to follow in his father's footsteps and become Earth-Prime's version of the notorious Toyman.



It remains to be seen whether it's just an unfortunate mixup or if Winn has truly gone to the dark side, choosing to work for Lex Luthor (Jon Cryer) rather than reunite with the Girl of Steel.





"Back From the Future - Part One" - (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, V) (HDTV)



JEREMY JORDAN RETURNS; DAVID HAREWOOD DIRECTS - As Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) tries to thwart a Toyman copycat, Winn Schott (guest star Jeremy Jordan) returns from the future. David Harewood directed the episode written by Dana Horgan & Katie Rose Rogers (#511). Original airdate 1/26/2020.

Supergirl -- "The Wrath of Rama Khan" -- Image Number: SPG508a_0002r.jpg -- Pictured: Julie Gonzalo as Andrea Rojas/Acrata -- Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Supergirl -- "The Wrath of Rama Khan" -- Image Number: SPG508a_0016r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Julie Gonzalo as Andrea Rojas/Acrata and Mitch Pileggi as Rama Khan -- Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Supergirl -- "The Wrath of Rama Khan" -- Image Number: SPG508a_0024r.jpg -- Pictured: Mitch Pileggi as Rama Khan -- Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Supergirl -- "The Wrath of Rama Khan" -- Image Number: SPG508a_0047r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Mitch Pileggi as Rama Khan and Julie Gonzalo as Andrea Rojas/Acrata -- Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Supergirl -- "The Wrath of Rama Khan" -- Image Number: SPG508a_0162r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Julie Gonzalo as Andrea Rojas/Acrata and Mitch Pileggi as Rama Khan -- Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Supergirl -- "The Wrath of Rama Khan" -- Image Number: SPG508a_0393r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): David Harewood as Hank Henshaw/JÕonn JÕonzz and Melissa Benoist as Kara/Supergirl -- Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Supergirl -- "The Wrath of Rama Khan" -- Image Number: SPG508a_0424r.jpg -- Pictured: Melissa Benoist as Kara/Supergirl -- Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Supergirl -- "The Wrath of Rama Khan" -- Image Number: SPG508a_0438r.jpg -- Pictured: David Harewood as Hank Henshaw/JÕonn JÕonzz -- Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Supergirl -- "The Wrath of Rama Khan" -- Image Number: SPG508a_0482r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): David Harewood as Hank Henshaw/JÕonn JÕonzz and Melissa Benoist as Kara/Supergirl -- Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Supergirl -- "The Wrath of Rama Khan" -- Image Number: SPG508b_0054r.jpg -- Pictured: Andrea Brooks as Eve Tessmacher/Hope -- Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Supergirl -- "The Wrath of Rama Khan" -- Image Number: SPG508b_0168r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Katie McGrath as Lena Luthor and Andrea Brooks as Eve Tessmacher/Hope -- Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Supergirl -- "The Wrath of Rama Khan" -- Image Number: SPG508b_0228r.jpg -- Pictured: Katie McGrath as Lena Luthor -- Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Supergirl -- "The Wrath of Rama Khan" -- Image Number: SPG508a_0443r.jpg -- Pictured: Melissa Benoist as Kara/Supergirl -- Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

