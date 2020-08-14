SUPERMAN AND LOIS Gets A Couple Of Comic Book Inspired Posters Ahead Of DC FanDome Next Weekend

DC FanDome is fast approaching, and The CW's TV shows have all received special comic book inspired posters in the build up to the event. The latest puts the spotlight on Superman and Lois, the highly anticipated Supergirl spinoff which brings the Man of Steel back the small screen (at last).
As you can see, lead characters Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) and his wife Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch) are the focus of these posters, and they both look very much at home surrounded by those comic book panels. Unfortunately, the series has been pushed back to next January thanks to COVID-19, so we won't be getting to watch it - or the network's others show - this Fall.
However, Superman and Lois is expected to receive the spotlight at DC FanDome next weekend, so we can likely expect to learn more about the show then (a first look is probably unlikely).
Following Crisis on Infinite Earths, Superman and Lois have two children and will be dealing with bringing them up in Metropolis. It's an intriguing, and very different, premise, that's for sure.
Check out the posters below:
