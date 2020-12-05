SUPERMAN & LOIS Adds DEVIOUS MAIDS And NEXT CALLER Actor Wolé Parks As The Stranger

It sounds like new take on DC Comics' Phantom Stranger is set to be introduced in The CW's upcoming Superman & Lois series. The character will be played by Devious Maids and Next Caller actor Wolé Parks.

It looks like a new incarnation of The Phantom Stranger is set to debut in The CW's Superman & Lois series, and he'll be played by Devious Maids and Next Caller actor Wolé Parks. The character is only referred to as "The Stranger" in Deadline's report, but we assume it will be the ethereal hero created by John Broome and Carmine Infantino in the '50s.

We've seen several different animated and live-action takes on this enigmatic DC Comics character over the years. Most recently, The Stranger was played by Macon Blair in DC Universe's now cancelled Swamp Thing series. It sounds like this version may be introduced as an antagonist for The Man of Steel, however, as he's described as "a mysterious visitor hellbent on proving to the world that it no longer needs Superman."

This new series will be a little different to previous Supes-centric shows, as the story will focus on Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) and Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) raising a family and dealing with the "stress, pressures and complexities that come with being working parents in today’s society."

Former Flash showrunner Helbing will executive produce Superman & Lois with Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Geoff Johns via Berlanti Productions. The show will go straight to series (13 episodes), and production is expected to get underway as soon as it's safe to do so.