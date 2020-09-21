SUPERMAN & LOIS Casting Call May Reveal Plans For Mercy Graves, A Fresh Take On Perry White, And More

It's thought that cameras will soon start rolling on The CW's Superman & Lois , and a new casting call points to a number of key characters from the comic books making an appearance. Read on for details...

The Illuminerdi has shared a casting call for The CW's Superman & Lois TV series, and it looks like a lot of familiar faces from the comic books will inhabit this corner of the "CWVerse."

We start with a woman of open ethnicity in her 30s named "Leslie" (bear in mind that codenames are used for listings like these). She's described as "the right-hand man to the world’s arguably most influential figure," so common sense says we're getting a new, small screen version of Mercy Graves.

At the Smallville Gazette, Lois Lane will be mentoring a newly created character (we're assuming) called Chrissy, a female reporter in her 20s. It seems The CW is looking for a Pakistani actress, and "Chrissy apparently has foot-in-mouth syndrome, but is an ambitious individual whose dreams of something better take hold after meeting her idol."

Finally, there's a "Sam Foswell" who is said to be in his 40s and the latest editor of The Daily Planet.

Described as someone who "may seem rough and irascible, but he’s a big softie on the inside," the site believes this could be a fresh take on Perry White, though it's hard to say what the plan might be in a post-Crisis on Infinite Earths "CWVerse." During one of Clark Kent's Supergirl appearances, he was shown reporting back to Perry, but there's no way of knowing what role he could play here.

We'll have to wait and see, but Superman & Lois is undeniably intriguing!