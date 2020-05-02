SUPERMAN & LOIS Finds The Iconic DC Couple's Sons In Newcomers Jordan Elsass & Alexander Garfin
Deadline is reporting that The CW's upcoming superhero drama series Superman & Lois, which is headlined by Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch, has cast newcomers Jordan Elsass (Little Fires Everywhere) and Alexander Garfin (The Peanuts Movie) as Jonathan and Jordan Kent, respectively.
The CW's upcoming Superman & Lois has found Clark Kent and Lois Lane's children in up-and-coming actors Jordan Elsass & Alexander Garfin, who will play Jonathan and Jordan Kent, respectively.
Jonathan Kent is described as "clean-cut, modest and kind-hearted, with an aw-shucks attitude that somehow doesn’t seem dated" while Jordan Kent is described as "wildly intelligent, but his mercurial temperament and social anxiety limits his interactions with people, and consequently, Jordan prefers to spend most of his free time alone, playing video games."
In the original Arrowverse continuity, Clark and Lois only had one baby boy, Jonathan, but after the multiverse bending events of "Crisis on Infinite Earths," it was revealed that the Kents suddenly had a pair of sons. It's also being rumored they may be twins, but considering the age gap between Elsass (19) and Garfin (12), that seems improbable.
