SUPERMAN & LOIS Pilot Script Leak Reveals Which DC Comics Characters Appear In The CW Series
Thanks to Primetimer, information from the Superman & Lois pilot script has found its way online which seemingly sheds some light on what we can expect from The CW's next DC Comics series.
Details from the script for the pilot episode of Superman & Lois have reportedly found their way online, and we now have intel on the Man of Steel's TWO children as well as some of the supporting cast...
For starters, the characters who were code-named "Matthew" and "Ethan" are, in fact, the children of Clark Kent and Lois Lane. However, where as one of them is indeed Jonathan Kent (previously described as an "all-star athlete type"), the other isn't Damian Wayne as some fans theorised.
Instead, he's the newly created Jordan Kent. Neither of the boys know that their father is Superman and they may or may not have powers. Common sense says they will, though, and as well as following the Man of Steel's journey, we'll no doubt follow their respective transformations into superheroes...unless one of them decides to go down a slightly darker path, of course!
Lois will be working at The Daily Planet when Superman & Lois begins but Clark has been laid off. Lana Lang will also factor into the proceedings as a banker in Smallville who has two daughters with her husband Kyle Cushing. Unfortunately, it doesn't sound like their relationship is a good one.
Martha Kent is still alive (her husband Jonathan is not) and General Sam Lane will make an appearance. He knows Clark's secret so will presumably be an ally to his son-in-law. Finally, the pilot reportedly introduces an enemy called "The Stranger" whose true identity will be revealed be the end of the episode.
Sounds pretty good, right?
