SUPERMAN & LOIS Star Elizabeth Tulloch Shares A First Look At The Show's New Logo

Production on Superman & Lois ahead of its planned January 2021 premiere starts soon, and star Elizabeth Tulloch (Lois Lane) has now shared a first look at the awesome updated logo for The CW series...

Superman & Lois was ordered to series without a pilot, and that's probably for the best considering the fact productions around the globe were shut down just days before the Supergirl spinoff was supposed to start filming. Now, though, star Elizabeth Tulloch has confirmed that the cast has convened in Vancouver to go into isolation before cameras can start rolling.

The first logo for the show debuted back in March, but basically only featured the title of the series.

The version depicted on a binder that contains material for Tulloch to read over before shooting Superman & Lois is a lot cooler, though, and incorporates the title treatment into Superman's logo.

That shied is presumably going to adorn the new Superman suit we recently learned about, and with shooting set to begin in a matter of weeks, some sort of official reveal probably isn't too far away. After all, that January 2021 debut is going to get here quicker than you think, and it seems the plan is for The CW to have most episodes shot before the show's official premiere date.

The only downside to that is that if there are characters and ideas viewers don't respond to, it will take a while before the feedback can reshape Superman & Lois.

Check out the show's new logo below:

