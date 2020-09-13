SUPERMAN & LOIS Will Feature A "Badass" New Suit For Tyler Hoechlin's Man Of Steel

During yesterday's DC FanDome, it was confirmed that The CW's upcoming Superman & Lois series will see Tyler Hoechlin don a "badass" new costume. Find out more details on what to expect right here...

The Arrowverse's (or should that be "CWVerse"?) Superman suit is by no means bad, but most fans agree that there's room for improvement. Tyler Hoechlin has worn the same costume from the start, whether it was in Supergirl or recent crossover event Crisis on Infinite Earths, but it seems that will change with the upcoming Superman & Lois TV series.

Set to premiere early next year, there's understandably a lot of excitement to see the Man of Steel back on the small screen on a weekly basis, and showrunner Todd Helbing confirmed during the DC FanDome event yesterday that Superman will get a "badass" new costume for the show.

"I'll take the heat for this one," he started when asked about the suit. "Originally, you [Tyler Hoechlin] came on for the crossovers and that suit just wasn't built to sustain a series, and I think everything we were talking about earlier -- it gave us this fresh slate. Yeah, let's make a new suit. So there's going to be a really badass Superman suit in this show that we're pretty excited about."

Unfortunately, he didn't share any more details on what fans can expect from the costume, but it sounds like we're getting a complete overhaul...hopefully with the underoos on the outside!

What would you like to see from this new take on the Man of Steel in Superman & Lois?