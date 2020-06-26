SUPERMAN & LOIS Will See The Man Of Steel Face Off With Lex Luthor...From Another World

Jon Cryer plays Lex Luthor in the Arrowverse, but a new report claims that the upcoming Superman & Lois will see the Man of Steel battle an alternate universe version of his greatest foe. Check it out...

Superman & Lois is set to premiere on The CW early next year, but we've already heard a lot of leaked details about the series. For example, we know that the first episode will include a mysterious villain called "The Stranger" played by All American star Wolé Parks. There's been a lot of speculation about his role, but we're willing to bet you won't have guessed who he's been cast as!

According to The Illuminerdi, Parks is taking on the role of an alternate universe Lex Luthor.

This may seem like a strange decision considering the fact that Jon Cryer plays the character in Supergirl, but it's possible The CW wants a different version of the villain for Superman & Lois without any baggage (it's also feasible Cryer didn't want to commit to a role as big as this one).

Remember, Batwoman recently featured another version of Beth Kane who was a leftover from another universe following the events of Crisis on Infinite Earths. With that in mind, Superman & Lois can easily do the same with Lex Luthor, and this "Stranger" working from the shadows makes sense.

Perhaps he's after Superman because he holds the Man of Steel responsible for his world's end?

Let us know your theories below!