SWAMP THING Will Air On The CW, But There Are Currently No Plans For New Episodes

Fans were outraged when DC Universe's Swamp Thing was cancelled after just one season, but The CW has now picked up the rights to the well-received horror series. Could we see new episodes at some point?

We have good and bad news for fans of DC Universe's prematurely cancelled Swamp Thing. The good news is that the broadcasting rights to the series have now been picked up by The CW, and the network plans to air the first (and only) season at some point. The bad news is, no new episodes are in the works... at least, not yet.

Swamp Thing was one of the main selling points of the DC Universe streaming service when it launched last year, but despite a highly positive reception from fans and critics alike, the decision was made to scrap the show after just a single season. There are currently no plans to continue the Earth Elemental's story on the small screen, but that doesn't mean things won't change down the line if there's a strong enough response to the re-runs.

Also, having Swamp Thing on The CW opens the door for a possible crossover with the Arrowverse shows. That's just wishful thinking for now, of course, but at the very least, this announcement means that fans who missed the series on DC Universe will now get to check it out on network TV.

In addition to Swamp Thing, The CW has picked up Coroner, Dead Pixels and Tell Me a Story.