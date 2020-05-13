SWEET TOOTH Show Based On DC Comics Series Coming To Netflix Produced By Robert Downey Jr.

After Hulu passed on the project, Netflix has decided to order Sweet Tooth straight to series, and there's a lot of great talent both behind and in front of the camera! Find out more after the jump...

Deadline reports that Netflix has picked up Sweet Tooth to series. Based on the DC Comics/Vertigo series by Jeff Lemire, the show has some serious talent behind the scenes as it comes from Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey's production house. Hap and Leonard co-creator Jim Mickle and Arrow showrunner Beth Schwartz are also attached to the project.

The streaming service has ordered eight, one-hour episodes, and the project was previously handed a pilot order by Hulu in 2018 before failing to move beyond that stage.

A cast has been attached with James Brolin providing the voice of the narrator, alongside Christian Convery (Beautiful Boy), Nonso Anozie (The Laundromat), Adeel Akhtar (Les Misérables) and Will Forte (The Last Man on Earth). We can likely expect more additions to be made in the coming months.

As the trade notes, "Sweet Tooth follows the adventures of Gus - part deer, part boy - who leaves his home in the forest to find the outside world ravaged by a cataclysmic event. He joins a ragtag family of humans and animal-children hybrids like himself in search of answers about this new world and the mystery behind his hybrid origins."

Mickle and Schwartz will write, executive produce and serve as co-showrunners, and it's obviously going to be interesting to see how Sweet Tooth comes together (once it's able to actually shoot).

