THE FLASH, SUPERGIRL, BATWOMAN, BLACK LIGHTNING & More Renewed For New Seasons By The CW

Good news for fans of The CW's DC TV shows, as the network has announced season renewals for all five of its current DC Comics-based series, including The Flash, Batwoman, and Legends of Tomorrow...

As a late Christmas present for fans, The CW has announced that all five of its current DC TV shows, The Flash, Supergirl, Batwoman, Black Lightning and Legends of Tomorrow, have received new season renewals ahead of the conclusion of the Crises on Infinite Earths crossover event on January 14.



The only DC show that won't be back for another run is Arrow, which will air its series finale on January 28th.



Riverdale (Season 5), All American (Season 3), Charmed (Season 3), Legacies (Season 3), In the Dark (Season 3), Roswell, New Mexico (Season 3), Nancy Drew (Season 2) and Dynasty (Season 4) will also return.



Tell us, are you happy that all of these shows have been renewed for new seasons, or do you think some of them have run their course? Drop us a comment in the usual place.

