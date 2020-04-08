THE FLASH, SUPERGIRL, BLACK LIGHTNING & More Mask-Up For New COVID-19 PSA Posters

In an effort to promote the wearing of masks during the current pandemic, The CW has released a series of character posters featuring some of their DC TV superheroes sporting nose and mouth coverings...

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to ravage many parts of the United States, a lot of celebs and public figures have been doing their best to convince as many people as possible to #WearAMask. Wonder Woman 1984 star Gal Gadot recently shared a new behind-the-scenes shot from the DC Comics sequel in an effort to convince her fans to mask-up, and now The CW has followed suit with a series of public service announcement banners.

The posters feature The Flash, Supergirl, Superman - promoting 2021's Superman & Lois - Stargirl, Black Lightning, and White Canary and Beebo from DC’s Legends of Tomorrow.

Many of these heroes wear masks already, of course, but these ones cover their nose and mouth, making them a lot more effective in combating the spread of COVID-19.

We can probably expect to see more PSA-style posters like these in the coming weeks. If someone is adamant that they don't want to wear a mask then this type of thing is unlikely to change their mind, but it can't hurt!

