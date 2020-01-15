Ezra Miller's Cameo As The Flash In CRISIS ON INFINITE EARTHS Was Actually Warner Bros.' Idea

Most of us assumed that The CW must have reached out to Warner Bros. to ask if Justice League star Ezra Miller could make a cameo in Crisis on Infinite Earths , but it turns out it was the other way around.

Crises on Infinite Earths finale was actually Warner Bros.' idea.



Most fans assumed that The CW must have asked the studio if they could bring the Justice League actor on board to film a scene with Grant Gusten's DC TV take on the Scarlet Speedster, but during an interview with

"I got a phone call from [Warner Bros. boss] Peter Roth saying, “I know you’re locked, but can you put Ezra into the crossover?” And I said, “Yes.” And he said, “How, you’re series wrapped? And you’re wrapped on the crossover.” And I said, “Yeah, I know, but if you’re telling me Ezra Miller can be in the crossover, I can make it happen.”



I called Eric Wallace who who is the showrunner of “Flash,” and he called up Grant Gustin — because the one thing that was our only concern was the thought we didn’t want to do it unless Grant was 100 percent on-board with it. And he was. He was incredibly enthusiastic and on-board with it. And then we got on the phone with Ezra Miller and told him the scene I had written and he was completely into it. And we just went."

Could the studio's desire to get Miller's Flash into the Crises event have anything to do with the upcoming movie? It was recently confirmed that the first solo outing for the Fastest Man Alive will be a "different" take on Flashpoint, so there's a good chance some time displacement/ reality hopping will factor into the plot.



Whatever the reason, it was a great moment for fans and a genuine surprise. If you missed Miller's scene you can check it out below, along with some behind-the-scenes shots and previously released stills from the Crisis crossover.







Click on the VIEW LIST (ONE PAGE) button below!

Believe it or not, Ezra Miller's cameo as the big-screen incarnation of The Flash in last night'sfinale was actually Warner Bros.' idea.Most fans assumed that The CW must have asked the studio if they could bring theactor on board to film a scene with Grant Gusten's DC TV take on the Scarlet Speedster, but during an interview with Variety , Marc Guggenheim revealed that WB boss Peter Roth called him after the crossover event had already wrapped to ask if he could fit Miller in.Could the studio's desire to get Miller's Flash into theevent have anything to do with the upcoming movie? It was recently confirmed that the first solo outing for the Fastest Man Alive will be a "different" take on, so there's a good chance some time displacement/ reality hopping will factor into the plot.Whatever the reason, it was a great moment for fans and a genuine surprise. If you missed Miller's scene you can check it out below, along with some behind-the-scenes shots and previously released stills from thecrossover.



Arrow -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Four" -- Image Number: AR808c_0501ra.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Ezra Miller as Barry Allen and Grant Gustin as Barry Allen/The Flash -- Photo: Jeff Weddell/The CW -- © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Arrow -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Four" -- Image Number: AR808c_0501ra.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Ezra Miller as Barry Allen and Grant Gustin as Barry Allen/The Flash -- Photo: Jeff Weddell/The CW -- © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.



Arrow -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Four" -- Image Number: AR808c_0021r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Ezra Miller as Barry Allen and Grant Gustin as Barry Allen/The Flash -- Photo: Jeff Weddell/The CW -- © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Arrow -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Four" -- Image Number: AR808c_0021r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Ezra Miller as Barry Allen and Grant Gustin as Barry Allen/The Flash -- Photo: Jeff Weddell/The CW -- © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.



Arrow -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Four" -- Image Number: AR808c_0143r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Ezra Miller as Barry Allen and Grant Gustin as Barry Allen/The Flash -- Photo: Jeff Weddell/The CW -- © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Arrow -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Four" -- Image Number: AR808c_0143r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Ezra Miller as Barry Allen and Grant Gustin as Barry Allen/The Flash -- Photo: Jeff Weddell/The CW -- © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.



Arrow -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Four" -- Image Number: AR808c_0143r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Ezra Miller as Barry Allen and Grant Gustin as Barry Allen/The Flash -- Photo: Jeff Weddell/The CW -- © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Arrow -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Four" -- Image Number: AR808c_0143r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Ezra Miller as Barry Allen and Grant Gustin as Barry Allen/The Flash -- Photo: Jeff Weddell/The CW -- © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.



Arrow -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Four" -- Image Number: AR808c_0143r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Ezra Miller as Barry Allen and Grant Gustin as Barry Allen/The Flash -- Photo: Jeff Weddell/The CW -- © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Arrow -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Four" -- Image Number: AR808c_0143r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Ezra Miller as Barry Allen and Grant Gustin as Barry Allen/The Flash -- Photo: Jeff Weddell/The CW -- © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.



Legends of Tomorrow -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Five" -- Image Number: LGN508a_0491b2.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Ruby Rose as Kate Kane/Batwoman and Caity Lotz as Sara Lance/White Canary -- Photo: Colin Bentley/The CW -- © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Legends of Tomorrow -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Five" -- Image Number: LGN508a_0491b2.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Ruby Rose as Kate Kane/Batwoman and Caity Lotz as Sara Lance/White Canary -- Photo: Colin Bentley/The CW -- © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.



Legends of Tomorrow -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Five" -- Image Number: LGN508a_0152b.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Caity Lotz as Sara Lance/White Canary, Melissa Benoist as Kara/Supergirl, Grant Gustin as Barry Allen/The Flash and Cress Williams as Jefferson/Black Lighting -- Photo: Colin Bentley/The CW -- © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Legends of Tomorrow -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Five" -- Image Number: LGN508a_0152b.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Caity Lotz as Sara Lance/White Canary, Melissa Benoist as Kara/Supergirl, Grant Gustin as Barry Allen/The Flash and Cress Williams as Jefferson/Black Lighting -- Photo: Colin Bentley/The CW -- © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.



Legends of Tomorrow -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Five" -- Image Number: LGN508a_0676r.jpg -- Pictured: Caity Lotz as Sara Lance/White Canary -- Photo: Colin Bentley/The CW -- © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Legends of Tomorrow -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Five" -- Image Number: LGN508a_0676r.jpg -- Pictured: Caity Lotz as Sara Lance/White Canary -- Photo: Colin Bentley/The CW -- © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.



Legends of Tomorrow -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Five" -- Image Number: LGN508a_0730b.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Stephen Amell as Oliver Queen/Green Arrow and Melissa Benoist as Kara/Supergirl -- Photo: Colin Bentley/The CW -- © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Legends of Tomorrow -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Five" -- Image Number: LGN508a_0730b.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Stephen Amell as Oliver Queen/Green Arrow and Melissa Benoist as Kara/Supergirl -- Photo: Colin Bentley/The CW -- © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.



Legends of Tomorrow -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Five" -- Image Number: LGN508b_0010b.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Melissa Benoist as Kara/Supergirl, Brandon Routh as Ray Palmer/Atom and Grant Gustin as Barry Allen -- Photo: Colin Bentley/The CW -- © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Legends of Tomorrow -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Five" -- Image Number: LGN508b_0010b.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Melissa Benoist as Kara/Supergirl, Brandon Routh as Ray Palmer/Atom and Grant Gustin as Barry Allen -- Photo: Colin Bentley/The CW -- © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.



Legends of Tomorrow -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Five" -- Image Number: LGN508b_0010b.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Melissa Benoist as Kara/Supergirl, Brandon Routh as Ray Palmer/Atom and Grant Gustin as Barry Allen -- Photo: Colin Bentley/The CW -- © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Legends of Tomorrow -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Five" -- Image Number: LGN508b_0010b.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Melissa Benoist as Kara/Supergirl, Brandon Routh as Ray Palmer/Atom and Grant Gustin as Barry Allen -- Photo: Colin Bentley/The CW -- © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.



Legends of Tomorrow -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Five" -- Image Number: LGN508b_0010b.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Melissa Benoist as Kara/Supergirl, Brandon Routh as Ray Palmer/Atom and Grant Gustin as Barry Allen -- Photo: Colin Bentley/The CW -- © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Legends of Tomorrow -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Five" -- Image Number: LGN508b_0010b.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Melissa Benoist as Kara/Supergirl, Brandon Routh as Ray Palmer/Atom and Grant Gustin as Barry Allen -- Photo: Colin Bentley/The CW -- © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.



Legends of Tomorrow -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Five" -- Image Number: LGN508b_0010b.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Melissa Benoist as Kara/Supergirl, Brandon Routh as Ray Palmer/Atom and Grant Gustin as Barry Allen -- Photo: Colin Bentley/The CW -- © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Legends of Tomorrow -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Five" -- Image Number: LGN508b_0010b.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Melissa Benoist as Kara/Supergirl, Brandon Routh as Ray Palmer/Atom and Grant Gustin as Barry Allen -- Photo: Colin Bentley/The CW -- © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.



Legends of Tomorrow -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Five" -- Image Number: LGN508b_0010b.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Melissa Benoist as Kara/Supergirl, Brandon Routh as Ray Palmer/Atom and Grant Gustin as Barry Allen -- Photo: Colin Bentley/The CW -- © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Legends of Tomorrow -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Five" -- Image Number: LGN508b_0010b.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Melissa Benoist as Kara/Supergirl, Brandon Routh as Ray Palmer/Atom and Grant Gustin as Barry Allen -- Photo: Colin Bentley/The CW -- © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.



Legends of Tomorrow -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Five" -- Image Number: LGN508b_0010b.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Melissa Benoist as Kara/Supergirl, Brandon Routh as Ray Palmer/Atom and Grant Gustin as Barry Allen -- Photo: Colin Bentley/The CW -- © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Legends of Tomorrow -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Five" -- Image Number: LGN508b_0010b.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Melissa Benoist as Kara/Supergirl, Brandon Routh as Ray Palmer/Atom and Grant Gustin as Barry Allen -- Photo: Colin Bentley/The CW -- © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.



Arrow -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Four" -- Image Number: AR808A_0100r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): David Harewood as Hank Henshaw/J'onn J'onzz and Caity Lotz as Sara Lance/White Canary -- Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Arrow -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Four" -- Image Number: AR808A_0100r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): David Harewood as Hank Henshaw/J'onn J'onzz and Caity Lotz as Sara Lance/White Canary -- Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.



Arrow -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Four" -- Image Number: AR808A_0125r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Jon Cryer as Lex Luthor, Melissa Benoist as Kara/Supergirl, Osric Chau as Ryan Choi, Ruby Rose as Kate Kane/Batwoman, Grant Gustin as The Flash, David Harewood as Hank Henshaw/J'onn J'onzz and Caity Lotz as Sara Lance/White Canary -- Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Arrow -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Four" -- Image Number: AR808A_0125r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Jon Cryer as Lex Luthor, Melissa Benoist as Kara/Supergirl, Osric Chau as Ryan Choi, Ruby Rose as Kate Kane/Batwoman, Grant Gustin as The Flash, David Harewood as Hank Henshaw/J'onn J'onzz and Caity Lotz as Sara Lance/White Canary -- Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.



Arrow -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Four" -- Image Number: AR808A_0141r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Osric Chau as Ryan Choi, Ruby Rose as Kate Kane/Batwoman, Melissa Benoist as Kara/Supergirl and David Harewood as Hank Henshaw/J'onn J'onzz -- Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Arrow -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Four" -- Image Number: AR808A_0141r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Osric Chau as Ryan Choi, Ruby Rose as Kate Kane/Batwoman, Melissa Benoist as Kara/Supergirl and David Harewood as Hank Henshaw/J'onn J'onzz -- Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.



Arrow -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Four" -- Image Number: AR808A_0177r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Melissa Benoist as Kara/Supergirl, Jon Cryer as Lex Luthor, Osric Chau as Ryan Choi and Ruby Rose as Kate Kane/Batwoman -- Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Arrow -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Four" -- Image Number: AR808A_0177r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Melissa Benoist as Kara/Supergirl, Jon Cryer as Lex Luthor, Osric Chau as Ryan Choi and Ruby Rose as Kate Kane/Batwoman -- Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.



Arrow -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Four" -- Image Number: AR808A_0180r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): David Harewood as Hank Henshaw/J'onn J'onzz, Caity Lotz as Sara Lance/White Canary and Grant Gustin as The Flash -- Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Arrow -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Four" -- Image Number: AR808A_0180r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): David Harewood as Hank Henshaw/J'onn J'onzz, Caity Lotz as Sara Lance/White Canary and Grant Gustin as The Flash -- Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.



Arrow -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Four" -- Image Number: AR808A_0195r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): David Harewood as Hank Henshaw/J'onn J'onzz, Grant Gustin as The Flash, Melissa Benoist as Kara/Supergirl, Jon Cryer as Lex Luthor, Osric Chau as Ryan Choi and Ruby Rose as Kate Kane/Batwoman -- Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Arrow -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Four" -- Image Number: AR808A_0195r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): David Harewood as Hank Henshaw/J'onn J'onzz, Grant Gustin as The Flash, Melissa Benoist as Kara/Supergirl, Jon Cryer as Lex Luthor, Osric Chau as Ryan Choi and Ruby Rose as Kate Kane/Batwoman -- Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.



Arrow -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Four" -- Image Number: AR808A_0236r.jpg -- Pictured: Ruby Rose as Kate Kane/Batwoman -- Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Arrow -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Four" -- Image Number: AR808A_0236r.jpg -- Pictured: Ruby Rose as Kate Kane/Batwoman -- Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.



Arrow -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Four" -- Image Number: AR808A_0421r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): LaMonica Garrett as The Anti-Monitor -- Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Arrow -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Four" -- Image Number: AR808A_0421r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): LaMonica Garrett as The Anti-Monitor -- Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.



Arrow -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Four" -- Image Number: AR808B_0033r.jpg -- Pictured: Osric Chau as Ryan Choi -- Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Arrow -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Four" -- Image Number: AR808B_0033r.jpg -- Pictured: Osric Chau as Ryan Choi -- Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.



Arrow -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Four" -- Image Number: AR808B_0053r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Jon Cryer as Lex Luthor and Osric Chau as Ryan Choi -- Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Arrow -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Four" -- Image Number: AR808B_0053r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Jon Cryer as Lex Luthor and Osric Chau as Ryan Choi -- Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.



Arrow -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Four" -- Image Number: AR808B_0121r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Caity Lotz as Sara Lance/White Canary, Ruby Rose as Kate Kane/Batwoman, David Harewood as Hank Henshaw/J'onn J'onzz and Melissa Benoist as Kara/Supergirl -- Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Arrow -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Four" -- Image Number: AR808B_0121r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Caity Lotz as Sara Lance/White Canary, Ruby Rose as Kate Kane/Batwoman, David Harewood as Hank Henshaw/J'onn J'onzz and Melissa Benoist as Kara/Supergirl -- Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.



Arrow -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Four" -- Image Number: AR808B_0131r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Caity Lotz as Sara Lance/White Canary and Ruby Rose as Kate Kane/Batwoman -- Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Arrow -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Four" -- Image Number: AR808B_0131r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Caity Lotz as Sara Lance/White Canary and Ruby Rose as Kate Kane/Batwoman -- Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.



Arrow -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Four" -- Image Number: AR808B_0163r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): David Harewood as Hank Henshaw/J'onn J'onzz and Melissa Benoist as Kara/Supergirl -- Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Arrow -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Four" -- Image Number: AR808B_0163r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): David Harewood as Hank Henshaw/J'onn J'onzz and Melissa Benoist as Kara/Supergirl -- Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.



Arrow -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Four" -- Image Number: AR808B_0200r.jpg -- Pictured: Grant Gustin as The Flash -- Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Arrow -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Four" -- Image Number: AR808B_0200r.jpg -- Pictured: Grant Gustin as The Flash -- Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.



Arrow -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Four" -- Image Number: AR808B_0399r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Osric Chau as Ryan Choi, Caity Lotz as Sara Lance/White Canary, Ruby Rose as Kate Kane/Batwoman, Grant Gustin as The Flash, David Harewood as Hank Henshaw/J'onn J'onzz, Jon Cryer as Lex Luthor and Melissa Benoist as Kara/Supergirl -- Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Arrow -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Four" -- Image Number: AR808B_0399r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Osric Chau as Ryan Choi, Caity Lotz as Sara Lance/White Canary, Ruby Rose as Kate Kane/Batwoman, Grant Gustin as The Flash, David Harewood as Hank Henshaw/J'onn J'onzz, Jon Cryer as Lex Luthor and Melissa Benoist as Kara/Supergirl -- Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.



The Flash -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Three" -- Image Number: FLA609a_00143b3.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Grant Gustin as Barry Allen/The Flash, Candice Patton as Iris West - Allen, Tyler Hoechlin as Superman and Brandon Routh as Superman -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

The Flash -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Three" -- Image Number: FLA609a_00143b3.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Grant Gustin as Barry Allen/The Flash, Candice Patton as Iris West - Allen, Tyler Hoechlin as Superman and Brandon Routh as Superman -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.



The Flash -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Three" -- Image Number: FLA609a_0047b.jpg -- Pictured: Candice Patton as Iris West - Allen -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

The Flash -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Three" -- Image Number: FLA609a_0047b.jpg -- Pictured: Candice Patton as Iris West - Allen -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.



The Flash -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Three" -- Image Number: FLA609a_0120b.jpg -- Pictured: David Ramsey as John Diggle/Spartan-- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

The Flash -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Three" -- Image Number: FLA609a_0120b.jpg -- Pictured: David Ramsey as John Diggle/Spartan-- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.



The Flash -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Three" -- Image Number: FLA609a_0240b.jpg -- Pictured: LaMonica Garret as The Monitor -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

The Flash -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Three" -- Image Number: FLA609a_0240b.jpg -- Pictured: LaMonica Garret as The Monitor -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.



The Flash -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Three" -- Image Number: FLA609a_0262b3.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Cress Williams as Black Lightning, Osric Chau as Ryan Choi, Grant Gustin as Barry Allen/The Flash, Brandon Routh as Superman and Hartley Sawyer as Dibney/Elongated Man -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

The Flash -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Three" -- Image Number: FLA609a_0262b3.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Cress Williams as Black Lightning, Osric Chau as Ryan Choi, Grant Gustin as Barry Allen/The Flash, Brandon Routh as Superman and Hartley Sawyer as Dibney/Elongated Man -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.



The Flash -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Three" -- Image Number: FLA609a_0285b2.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Hartley Sawyer as Dibney/Elongated Man, Grant Gustin as Barry Allen/The Flash and Brandon Routh as Superman -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

The Flash -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Three" -- Image Number: FLA609a_0285b2.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Hartley Sawyer as Dibney/Elongated Man, Grant Gustin as Barry Allen/The Flash and Brandon Routh as Superman -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.



The Flash -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Three" -- Image Number: FLA609a_0314b.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Candice Patton as Iris West - Allen, Tyler Hoechlin as Superman and LaMonica Garret as The Monitor -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

The Flash -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Three" -- Image Number: FLA609a_0314b.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Candice Patton as Iris West - Allen, Tyler Hoechlin as Superman and LaMonica Garret as The Monitor -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.



The Flash -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Three" -- Image Number: FLA609a_0327b2.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Tom Cavanagh as Pariah and Cress Williams as Black Lightning -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

The Flash -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Three" -- Image Number: FLA609a_0327b2.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Tom Cavanagh as Pariah and Cress Williams as Black Lightning -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.



The Flash -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Three" -- Image Number: FLA609a_0361b.jpg -- Pictured: Cress Williams as Black Lightning -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

The Flash -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Three" -- Image Number: FLA609a_0361b.jpg -- Pictured: Cress Williams as Black Lightning -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.



The Flash -- "Crisis On Infinite Earths: Part Three" -- Image Number: FLA609a_0424rb.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Grant Gustin as Barry Allen/The Flash, Tom Cavanagh as Pariah, Hartley Sawyer as Dibney/Elongated Man and Brandon Routh as Superman -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved

The Flash -- "Crisis On Infinite Earths: Part Three" -- Image Number: FLA609a_0424rb.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Grant Gustin as Barry Allen/The Flash, Tom Cavanagh as Pariah, Hartley Sawyer as Dibney/Elongated Man and Brandon Routh as Superman -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved



The Flash -- "Crisis On Infinite Earths: Part Three" -- Image Number: FLA609a_0435r.jpg -- Pictured: Tyler Hoechlin as Superman -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved

The Flash -- "Crisis On Infinite Earths: Part Three" -- Image Number: FLA609a_0435r.jpg -- Pictured: Tyler Hoechlin as Superman -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved



The Flash -- "Crisis On Infinite Earths: Part Three" -- Image Number: FLA609b_0048b.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Tom Cavanagh as Pariah and Cress Williams as Black Lightning -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved

The Flash -- "Crisis On Infinite Earths: Part Three" -- Image Number: FLA609b_0048b.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Tom Cavanagh as Pariah and Cress Williams as Black Lightning -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved



The Flash -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Three" -- Image Number: FLA609b_0210b2.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): John Wesley Shipp as Flash 90, Danielle Panabaker as Killer Frost and Carlos Valdes as Cisco Ramon/Vibe -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

The Flash -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Three" -- Image Number: FLA609b_0210b2.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): John Wesley Shipp as Flash 90, Danielle Panabaker as Killer Frost and Carlos Valdes as Cisco Ramon/Vibe -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.



The Flash -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Three" -- Image Number: FLA609b_0412b.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): John Wesley Shipp as Flash 90 and Cress Williams as Black Lightning -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

The Flash -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Three" -- Image Number: FLA609b_0412b.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): John Wesley Shipp as Flash 90 and Cress Williams as Black Lightning -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.



The Flash -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Three" -- Image Number: FLA609b_0422b.jpg -- Pictured: John Wesley Shipp as Flash 90 -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

The Flash -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Three" -- Image Number: FLA609b_0422b.jpg -- Pictured: John Wesley Shipp as Flash 90 -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.



The Flash -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Three" -- Image Number: FLA609c_0008b2.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): LaMonica Garrett as The Monitor and Carlos Valdes as Vibe -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

The Flash -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Three" -- Image Number: FLA609c_0008b2.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): LaMonica Garrett as The Monitor and Carlos Valdes as Vibe -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.



The Flash -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Three" -- Image Number: FLA609c_0061b2.jpg -- Pictured: Carlos Valdes as Vibe -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

The Flash -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Three" -- Image Number: FLA609c_0061b2.jpg -- Pictured: Carlos Valdes as Vibe -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.



The Flash -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Three" -- Image Number: FLA609d_0205b.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Jon Cryer as Lex Luthor and Ruby Rose as Kate Kane/Batwoman -- Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

The Flash -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Three" -- Image Number: FLA609d_0205b.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Jon Cryer as Lex Luthor and Ruby Rose as Kate Kane/Batwoman -- Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.



The Flash -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Three" -- Image Number: FLA609d_0234b.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Ruby Rose as Kate Kane/Batwoman and Melissa Benoist as Kara/Supergirl -- Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

The Flash -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Three" -- Image Number: FLA609d_0234b.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Ruby Rose as Kate Kane/Batwoman and Melissa Benoist as Kara/Supergirl -- Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.



The Flash -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Three" -- Image Number: FLA609d_0250b.jpg -- Pictured: Jon Cryer as Lex Luthor -- Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

The Flash -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Three" -- Image Number: FLA609d_0250b.jpg -- Pictured: Jon Cryer as Lex Luthor -- Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.



The Flash -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Three" -- Image Number: FLA609d_0382b.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Melissa Benoist as Kara/Supergirl and Ruby Rose as Kate Kane/Batwoman -- Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

The Flash -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Three" -- Image Number: FLA609d_0382b.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Melissa Benoist as Kara/Supergirl and Ruby Rose as Kate Kane/Batwoman -- Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.



The Flash -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Three" -- Image Number: FLA609d_0467b.jpg -- Pictured: Melissa Benoist as Kara/Supergirl -- Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

The Flash -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Three" -- Image Number: FLA609d_0467b.jpg -- Pictured: Melissa Benoist as Kara/Supergirl -- Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.



The Flash -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Three" -- Image Number: FLA609a_0007b3.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): LaMonica Garret as The Monitor, Grant Gustin as Barry Allen/The Flash, Hartley Sawyer as Dibny/Elongated Man, Candice Patton as Iris West - Allen, Osric Chau as Ryan Choi, Brandon Routh as Superman, David Ramsey as John Diggle/Spartan and Tyler Hoechlin as Superman -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

The Flash -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Three" -- Image Number: FLA609a_0007b3.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): LaMonica Garret as The Monitor, Grant Gustin as Barry Allen/The Flash, Hartley Sawyer as Dibny/Elongated Man, Candice Patton as Iris West - Allen, Osric Chau as Ryan Choi, Brandon Routh as Superman, David Ramsey as John Diggle/Spartan and Tyler Hoechlin as Superman -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.



The Flash -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Three" -- Image Number: FLA609b_0008b.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Carlos Valdes as Vibe, Danielle Panabaker as Killer Frost and Grant Gustin as Barry Allen/The Flash -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

The Flash -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Three" -- Image Number: FLA609b_0008b.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Carlos Valdes as Vibe, Danielle Panabaker as Killer Frost and Grant Gustin as Barry Allen/The Flash -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.



The Flash -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Three" -- Image Number: FLA609c_0107b.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Katherine McNamara as Mia, Matt Ryan as Constantine and David Ramsey as John Diggle/Spartan -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

The Flash -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Three" -- Image Number: FLA609c_0107b.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Katherine McNamara as Mia, Matt Ryan as Constantine and David Ramsey as John Diggle/Spartan -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.



The Flash -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Three" -- Image Number: FLA609c_0133b.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Tom Ellis as Lucifer, Katherine McNamara as Mia, Matt Ryan as Constantine and David Ramsey as John Diggle/Spartan -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

The Flash -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Three" -- Image Number: FLA609c_0133b.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Tom Ellis as Lucifer, Katherine McNamara as Mia, Matt Ryan as Constantine and David Ramsey as John Diggle/Spartan -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.



The Flash -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Three" -- Image Number: FLA609c_0221b2.jpg -- Pictured: Tom Ellis as Lucifer -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

The Flash -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Three" -- Image Number: FLA609c_0221b2.jpg -- Pictured: Tom Ellis as Lucifer -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.



The Flash -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Three" -- Image Number: FLA609d_0021b2.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Caity Lotz as Sara Lance/White Canary, Stephen Amell as Oliver Queen/Green Arrow, David Ramsey as John Diggle/Spartan and Grant Gustin as Barry Allen/The Flash -- Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

The Flash -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Three" -- Image Number: FLA609d_0021b2.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Caity Lotz as Sara Lance/White Canary, Stephen Amell as Oliver Queen/Green Arrow, David Ramsey as John Diggle/Spartan and Grant Gustin as Barry Allen/The Flash -- Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.



The Flash -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Three" -- Image Number: FLA609d_0014b.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Caity Lotz as Sara Lance/White Canary, Stephen Amell as Oliver Queen/Green Arrow and David Ramsey as John Diggle/Spartan -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

The Flash -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Three" -- Image Number: FLA609d_0014b.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Caity Lotz as Sara Lance/White Canary, Stephen Amell as Oliver Queen/Green Arrow and David Ramsey as John Diggle/Spartan -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.



The Flash -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Three" -- Image Number: FLA609c_BTS_0296b.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Tom Ellis as Lucifer, Matt Ryan as Constantine, Katherine McNamara as Mia and David Ramsey as John Diggle/Ramsey -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

The Flash -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Three" -- Image Number: FLA609c_BTS_0296b.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Tom Ellis as Lucifer, Matt Ryan as Constantine, Katherine McNamara as Mia and David Ramsey as John Diggle/Ramsey -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.



The Flash -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Three" -- Image Number: FLA609b_0412b.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): John Wesley Shipp as Flash 90 and Grant Gustin as Barry Allen/The Flash -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

The Flash -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Three" -- Image Number: FLA609b_0412b.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): John Wesley Shipp as Flash 90 and Grant Gustin as Barry Allen/The Flash -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.



The Flash -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Three" -- Image Number: FLA609e_0001r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R) David Ramsey as John Diggle/Spartan and Stephen Amell as Oliver Queen/Green Arrow -- Photo: The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

The Flash -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Three" -- Image Number: FLA609e_0001r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R) David Ramsey as John Diggle/Spartan and Stephen Amell as Oliver Queen/Green Arrow -- Photo: The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.



The Flash -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Three" -- Image Number: FLA609e_0002r.jpg -- Pictured: Stephen Amell as Oliver Queen/Green Arrow -- Photo: The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

The Flash -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Three" -- Image Number: FLA609e_0002r.jpg -- Pictured: Stephen Amell as Oliver Queen/Green Arrow -- Photo: The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.



The Flash -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Three" -- Image Number: FLA609e_0003r.jpg -- Pictured: Stephen Lobo as Jim Corrigan -- Photo: The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

The Flash -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Three" -- Image Number: FLA609e_0003r.jpg -- Pictured: Stephen Lobo as Jim Corrigan -- Photo: The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.



The Flash -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Three" -- Image Number: FLA609e_0004r.jpg -- Pictured: Stephen Lobo as Jim Corrigan -- Photo: The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

The Flash -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Three" -- Image Number: FLA609e_0004r.jpg -- Pictured: Stephen Lobo as Jim Corrigan -- Photo: The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.



The Flash -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Three" -- Image Number: FLA609e_0010r2.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Brandon Routh as Superman and Melissa Benoist as Kara/Supergirl -- Photo: The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

The Flash -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Three" -- Image Number: FLA609e_0010r2.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Brandon Routh as Superman and Melissa Benoist as Kara/Supergirl -- Photo: The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.



Batwoman -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Two" -- Image Number: BWN108a_0031.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane, Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent/Superman and Candice Patton as Iris West-Allen -- Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Batwoman -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Two" -- Image Number: BWN108a_0031.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane, Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent/Superman and Candice Patton as Iris West-Allen -- Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.



Batwoman -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Two" -- Image Number: BWN108a_0116.jpg -- Pictured: Tom Welling as Clark Kent -- Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Batwoman -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Two" -- Image Number: BWN108a_0116.jpg -- Pictured: Tom Welling as Clark Kent -- Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.



Batwoman -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Two" -- Image Number: BWN108b_0014.jpg -- Pictured: Brandon Routh as Clark Kent/Superman -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Batwoman -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Two" -- Image Number: BWN108b_0014.jpg -- Pictured: Brandon Routh as Clark Kent/Superman -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.



Batwoman -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Two" -- Image Number: BWN108b_0181.jpg -- Pictured: Brandon Routh as Superman -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Batwoman -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Two" -- Image Number: BWN108b_0181.jpg -- Pictured: Brandon Routh as Superman -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.



Batwoman -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Two" -- Image Number: BWN108b_0224.jpg -- Pictured: Brandon Routh as Superman -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Batwoman -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Two" -- Image Number: BWN108b_0224.jpg -- Pictured: Brandon Routh as Superman -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.



Batwoman -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Two" -- Image Number: BWN108c_0138.jpg -- Pictured: Ruby Rose as Kate Kane -- Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Batwoman -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Two" -- Image Number: BWN108c_0138.jpg -- Pictured: Ruby Rose as Kate Kane -- Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.



Batwoman -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Two" -- Image Number: BWN108c_0150.jpg -- Pictured: Kevin Conroy as Bruce Wayne -- Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Batwoman -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Two" -- Image Number: BWN108c_0150.jpg -- Pictured: Kevin Conroy as Bruce Wayne -- Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.



Batwoman -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Two" -- Image Number: BWN108d_0045.jpg -- Pictured: Brandon Routh as Superman -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Batwoman -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Two" -- Image Number: BWN108d_0045.jpg -- Pictured: Brandon Routh as Superman -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.



Batwoman -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Two" -- Image Number: BWN108d_0128.jpg -- Pictured: Tyler Hoechlin as Superman-- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Batwoman -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Two" -- Image Number: BWN108d_0128.jpg -- Pictured: Tyler Hoechlin as Superman-- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.



Batwoman -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Two" -- Image Number: BWN108d_0165.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Candice Patton as Iris West-Allen and Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Batwoman -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Two" -- Image Number: BWN108d_0165.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Candice Patton as Iris West-Allen and Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.



Batwoman -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Two" -- Image Number: BWN108a_0116.jpg -- Pictured: Tom Welling as Clark Kent -- Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Batwoman -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Two" -- Image Number: BWN108a_0116.jpg -- Pictured: Tom Welling as Clark Kent -- Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.



Batwoman -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Two" -- Image Number: BWN108a_0390.jpg -- Pictured: Erica Durance as Lois Lane -- Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Batwoman -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Two" -- Image Number: BWN108a_0390.jpg -- Pictured: Erica Durance as Lois Lane -- Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.



Batwoman -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Two" -- Image Number: BWN108a_0390.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Erica Durance as Lois Lane and Tom Welling as Clark Kent -- Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Batwoman -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Two" -- Image Number: BWN108a_0390.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Erica Durance as Lois Lane and Tom Welling as Clark Kent -- Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.



Batwoman -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Two" -- Image Number: BWN108b_0224.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Brandon Routh as Superman and Tyler Hoechlin as Superman -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Batwoman -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Two" -- Image Number: BWN108b_0224.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Brandon Routh as Superman and Tyler Hoechlin as Superman -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.



Batwoman -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Two" -- Image Number: BWN108c_0138.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Ruby Rose as Kate Kane and Kevin Conroy as Bruce Wayne -- Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Batwoman -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Two" -- Image Number: BWN108c_0138.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Ruby Rose as Kate Kane and Kevin Conroy as Bruce Wayne -- Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.



Batwoman -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Two" -- Image Number: BWN108_0001.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Candice Patton as Iris West-Allen and Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Batwoman -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Two" -- Image Number: BWN108_0001.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Candice Patton as Iris West-Allen and Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.



Batwoman -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Two" -- Image Number: BWN108a_0390.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Erica Durance as Lois Lane and Tom Welling as Clark Kent -- Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Batwoman -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Two" -- Image Number: BWN108a_0390.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Erica Durance as Lois Lane and Tom Welling as Clark Kent -- Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.



Supergirl -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part One" -- Image Number: SPG509a_0007r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Chyler Leigh as Alex Danvers and Katie McGrath as Lena Luthor -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Supergirl -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part One" -- Image Number: SPG509a_0007r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Chyler Leigh as Alex Danvers and Katie McGrath as Lena Luthor -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.



Supergirl -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part One" -- Image Number: SPG509a_0098r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent/Superman and Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Supergirl -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part One" -- Image Number: SPG509a_0098r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent/Superman and Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.



Supergirl -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part One" -- Image Number: SPG509b_0013r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Chyler Leigh as Alex Danvers, Jesse Rath as Brainiac-5 and Melissa Benoist as Kara/Supergirl -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Supergirl -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part One" -- Image Number: SPG509b_0013r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Chyler Leigh as Alex Danvers, Jesse Rath as Brainiac-5 and Melissa Benoist as Kara/Supergirl -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.



Supergirl -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part One" -- Image Number: SPG509b_0043r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Chyler Leigh as Alex Danvers and Melissa Benoist as Kara/Supergirl -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Supergirl -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part One" -- Image Number: SPG509b_0043r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Chyler Leigh as Alex Danvers and Melissa Benoist as Kara/Supergirl -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.



Supergirl -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part One" -- Image Number: SPG509b_0093r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Chyler Leigh as Alex Danvers, Melissa Benoist as Kara/Supergirl, Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane, Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent/Superman and Ruby Rose as Kate Kane/Batwoman -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Supergirl -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part One" -- Image Number: SPG509b_0093r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Chyler Leigh as Alex Danvers, Melissa Benoist as Kara/Supergirl, Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane, Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent/Superman and Ruby Rose as Kate Kane/Batwoman -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.



Supergirl -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part One" -- Image Number: SPG509b_0123r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Chyler Leigh as Alex Danvers, Melissa Benoist as Kara/Supergirl, Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane, Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent/Superman, Ruby Rose as Kate Kane/Batwoman, Audrey Marie Anderson as Harbinger, Stephen Amell as Oliver Queen/Green Arrow and Katherine McNamara as Mia -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Supergirl -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part One" -- Image Number: SPG509b_0123r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Chyler Leigh as Alex Danvers, Melissa Benoist as Kara/Supergirl, Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane, Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent/Superman, Ruby Rose as Kate Kane/Batwoman, Audrey Marie Anderson as Harbinger, Stephen Amell as Oliver Queen/Green Arrow and Katherine McNamara as Mia -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.



Supergirl -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part One" -- Image Number: SPG509b_0158r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane, Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent/Superman and Ruby Rose as Kate Kane/Batwoman -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Supergirl -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part One" -- Image Number: SPG509b_0158r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane, Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent/Superman and Ruby Rose as Kate Kane/Batwoman -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.



Supergirl -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part One" -- Image Number: SPG509b_0207r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Stephen Amell as Oliver Queen/Green Arrow and Katherine McNamara as Mia -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Supergirl -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part One" -- Image Number: SPG509b_0207r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Stephen Amell as Oliver Queen/Green Arrow and Katherine McNamara as Mia -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.



Supergirl -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part One" -- Image Number: SPG509b_0276r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent/Superman and Stephen Amell as Oliver Queen/Green Arrow -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Supergirl -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part One" -- Image Number: SPG509b_0276r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent/Superman and Stephen Amell as Oliver Queen/Green Arrow -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.



Supergirl -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part One" -- Image Number: SPG509b_0347r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Ruby Rose as Kate Kane/Batwoman and Brandon Routh as Ray Palmer/Atom -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Supergirl -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part One" -- Image Number: SPG509b_0347r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Ruby Rose as Kate Kane/Batwoman and Brandon Routh as Ray Palmer/Atom -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.



Supergirl -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part One" -- Image Number: SPG509b_0410r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Grant Gustin as The Flash, Audrey Marie Anderson as Harbinger, Caity Lotz as Sara Lance/White Canary and Brandon Routh as Ray Palmer/Atom -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Supergirl -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part One" -- Image Number: SPG509b_0410r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Grant Gustin as The Flash, Audrey Marie Anderson as Harbinger, Caity Lotz as Sara Lance/White Canary and Brandon Routh as Ray Palmer/Atom -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.



Supergirl -- ÒCrisis On Infinite Earths: Part OneÒ -- Image Number: SPG509b_BTS_0440r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Melissa Benoist as Kara/Supergirl, Brandon Routh as Ray Palmer/Atom, Stephen Amell as Oliver Queen/Green Arrow, Ruby Rose as Kate Kane/Batwoman, Chyler Leigh as Alex Danvers, Grant Gustin as The Flash, David Harewood as Hank Henshaw/JÕonn JÕonzz, Jesse Rath as Brainiac-5, (Bottom Row: Audrey Marie Anderson as Harbinger, Katherine McNamara as Mia, Caity Lotz as Sara Lance/White Canary, Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent/Superman and Bitsie Tulloch as Lois Lane -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Supergirl -- ÒCrisis On Infinite Earths: Part OneÒ -- Image Number: SPG509b_BTS_0440r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Melissa Benoist as Kara/Supergirl, Brandon Routh as Ray Palmer/Atom, Stephen Amell as Oliver Queen/Green Arrow, Ruby Rose as Kate Kane/Batwoman, Chyler Leigh as Alex Danvers, Grant Gustin as The Flash, David Harewood as Hank Henshaw/JÕonn JÕonzz, Jesse Rath as Brainiac-5, (Bottom Row: Audrey Marie Anderson as Harbinger, Katherine McNamara as Mia, Caity Lotz as Sara Lance/White Canary, Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent/Superman and Bitsie Tulloch as Lois Lane -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.



Supergirl -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part One" -- Image Number: SPG509c_0046r.jpg -- Pictured: Stephen Amell as Oliver Queen/Green Arrow -- Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Supergirl -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part One" -- Image Number: SPG509c_0046r.jpg -- Pictured: Stephen Amell as Oliver Queen/Green Arrow -- Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.



Supergirl -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part One" -- Image Number: SPG509c_0093r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Ruby Rose as Kate Kane/Batwoman, Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent/Superman, Brandon Routh as Ray Palmer/Atom, Grant Gustin as The Flash and Melissa Benoist as Kara/Supergirl -- Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Supergirl -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part One" -- Image Number: SPG509c_0093r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Ruby Rose as Kate Kane/Batwoman, Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent/Superman, Brandon Routh as Ray Palmer/Atom, Grant Gustin as The Flash and Melissa Benoist as Kara/Supergirl -- Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.



Supergirl -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part One" -- Image Number: SPG509c_0115r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Grant Gustin as The Flash, Melissa Benoist as Kara/Supergirl, Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent/Superman, Ruby Rose as Kate Kane/Batwoman and Brandon Routh as Ray Palmer/Atom -- Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Supergirl -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part One" -- Image Number: SPG509c_0115r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Grant Gustin as The Flash, Melissa Benoist as Kara/Supergirl, Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent/Superman, Ruby Rose as Kate Kane/Batwoman and Brandon Routh as Ray Palmer/Atom -- Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.



Supergirl -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part One" -- Image Number: SPG509c_0128r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Ruby Rose as Kate Kane/Batwoman, Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent/Superman and Brandon Routh as Ray Palmer/Atom -- Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Supergirl -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part One" -- Image Number: SPG509c_0128r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Ruby Rose as Kate Kane/Batwoman, Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent/Superman and Brandon Routh as Ray Palmer/Atom -- Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.



Supergirl -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part One" -- Image Number: SPG509c_0168r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent/Superman and Grant Gustin as The Flash -- Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Supergirl -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part One" -- Image Number: SPG509c_0168r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent/Superman and Grant Gustin as The Flash -- Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.



Supergirl -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part One" -- Image Number: SPG509c_0258r.jpg -- Pictured: Ruby Rose as Kate Kane/Batwoman -- Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Supergirl -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part One" -- Image Number: SPG509c_0258r.jpg -- Pictured: Ruby Rose as Kate Kane/Batwoman -- Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.



DC's Legends of Tomorrow "Crisis on Infinite Earths -- Image Number: LGN_CWN2138_CROSSOVER_SUPERMAN_V1_8x12_W2.jpg -- Pictured: Brandon Routh as Superman -- Photo: Jordon Nuttall/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

DC's Legends of Tomorrow "Crisis on Infinite Earths -- Image Number: LGN_CWN2138_CROSSOVER_SUPERMAN_V1_8x12_W2.jpg -- Pictured: Brandon Routh as Superman -- Photo: Jordon Nuttall/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.



Arrow -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths -- Image Number: AR_CWN_2138_CROSSOVER_HARBINGER_V3.jpg -- Pictured: Audrey Marie Anderson as Harbinger -- Photo: Jordon Nuttall/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Arrow -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths -- Image Number: AR_CWN_2138_CROSSOVER_HARBINGER_V3.jpg -- Pictured: Audrey Marie Anderson as Harbinger -- Photo: Jordon Nuttall/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.



Arrow -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths -- Image Number: AR_CWN2138_CROSSOVER_ANTIMONITOR_V2.jpg -- Pictured: LaMonica Garrett as Anti - Monitor -- Photo: Jordon Nuttall/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Arrow -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths -- Image Number: AR_CWN2138_CROSSOVER_ANTIMONITOR_V2.jpg -- Pictured: LaMonica Garrett as Anti - Monitor -- Photo: Jordon Nuttall/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.



The Flash -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths -- Image Number: FLA_CWN2138_CROSSOVER_PARIAH_V5.jpg -- Pictured: Tom Cavanagh as Pariah -- Photo: Kharen Hill/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

The Flash -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths -- Image Number: FLA_CWN2138_CROSSOVER_PARIAH_V5.jpg -- Pictured: Tom Cavanagh as Pariah -- Photo: Kharen Hill/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.



Supergirl -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part One" -- Image Number: CRS_S5__8x12_300dpi.jpg -- Pictured: LaMonica Garrett as The Monitor, Ruby Rose as Batwoman, Audrey Marie Anderson as Harbinger, Brandon Routh as Superman, Jon Cryer as Lex Luthor, David Harewood as Hank Henshaw/J'onn J'onzz, Stephen Amell as Green Arrow, Melissa Benoist as Kara/Supergirl, Grant Gustin as The Flash, Cress Williams as Black Lightning, Caity Lotz as Sara Lance/White Canary, Dominic Purcell as Mick Rory/Heatwave, Carlos Valdes as Vibe, Candice Patton as Iris West - Allen, John Wesley Shipp as Flash 90, Matt Ryan as Constantine, Bitsie Tulloch as Lois Lane and Tyler Hoechlin as Superman -- Photo: The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Supergirl -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part One" -- Image Number: CRS_S5__8x12_300dpi.jpg -- Pictured: LaMonica Garrett as The Monitor, Ruby Rose as Batwoman, Audrey Marie Anderson as Harbinger, Brandon Routh as Superman, Jon Cryer as Lex Luthor, David Harewood as Hank Henshaw/J'onn J'onzz, Stephen Amell as Green Arrow, Melissa Benoist as Kara/Supergirl, Grant Gustin as The Flash, Cress Williams as Black Lightning, Caity Lotz as Sara Lance/White Canary, Dominic Purcell as Mick Rory/Heatwave, Carlos Valdes as Vibe, Candice Patton as Iris West - Allen, John Wesley Shipp as Flash 90, Matt Ryan as Constantine, Bitsie Tulloch as Lois Lane and Tyler Hoechlin as Superman -- Photo: The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.



The Flash -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Three" -- Image Number: FLA609e_0010r2_Text.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Brandon Routh as Superman and Melissa Benoist as Kara/Supergirl -- Photo: The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

The Flash -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Three" -- Image Number: FLA609e_0010r2_Text.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Brandon Routh as Superman and Melissa Benoist as Kara/Supergirl -- Photo: The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.



Crisis on Infinite Earths: -- Image Number: CRS_Art_0001.jpg -- Pictured: LaMonica Garrett as The Monitor, Dominic Purcell as Mick Rory/Heatwave, Ruby Rose as Batwoman, Melissa Benoist as Kara/Supergirl, Stephen Amell as Green Arrow, Caity Lotz as Sara Lance/White Canary, Matt Ryan as Constantine, Jon Cryer as Lex Luthor, David Harewood as Hank Henshaw/J'onn J'onzz, Bitsie Tulloch as Lois Lane, Tyler Hoechlin as Superman, Candice Patton as Iris West - Allen, Grant Gustin as Barry Allen/The Flash, Audrey Marie Anderson as Harbinger, John Wesley Shipp as Flash 90, Carlos Valdes as Vibe and Cress Williams as Black Lightning and Brandon Routh as Superman -- Photo: The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Crisis on Infinite Earths: -- Image Number: CRS_Art_0001.jpg -- Pictured: LaMonica Garrett as The Monitor, Dominic Purcell as Mick Rory/Heatwave, Ruby Rose as Batwoman, Melissa Benoist as Kara/Supergirl, Stephen Amell as Green Arrow, Caity Lotz as Sara Lance/White Canary, Matt Ryan as Constantine, Jon Cryer as Lex Luthor, David Harewood as Hank Henshaw/J'onn J'onzz, Bitsie Tulloch as Lois Lane, Tyler Hoechlin as Superman, Candice Patton as Iris West - Allen, Grant Gustin as Barry Allen/The Flash, Audrey Marie Anderson as Harbinger, John Wesley Shipp as Flash 90, Carlos Valdes as Vibe and Cress Williams as Black Lightning and Brandon Routh as Superman -- Photo: The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.



Crisis on Infinite Earths: Image Number: CRS_PT2__8x12_300dpi.jpg -- Pictured: LaMonica Garrett as Anti Monitor Monitor, Chyler Leigh as Alex Danvers, Rick Gonzalez as Rene Ramirez/Wild Dog, Jon Cryer as Lex Luthor, Nicole Maines as Nia Nal/Dreamer, Dominic Purcell as Mick Rory/Heatwave, Caity Lotz as Sara Lance/White Canary, Grant Gustin as The Flash, Melissa Benoist as Kara/Supergirl, Stephen Amell, Ruby Rose as Batwoman, Cress Williams as Black Lightning, David Ramsey as John Diggle/Spartan, David Harewood as Hank Henshaw/J'onn J'onzz, Danielle Panabaker as Killer Frost, Tom Cavanagh as Nash Wells, Osric Chau as Ryan Choi and Brandon Routh as Ray Palmer/Atom -- Photo: The CW -- © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Crisis on Infinite Earths: Image Number: CRS_PT2__8x12_300dpi.jpg -- Pictured: LaMonica Garrett as Anti Monitor Monitor, Chyler Leigh as Alex Danvers, Rick Gonzalez as Rene Ramirez/Wild Dog, Jon Cryer as Lex Luthor, Nicole Maines as Nia Nal/Dreamer, Dominic Purcell as Mick Rory/Heatwave, Caity Lotz as Sara Lance/White Canary, Grant Gustin as The Flash, Melissa Benoist as Kara/Supergirl, Stephen Amell, Ruby Rose as Batwoman, Cress Williams as Black Lightning, David Ramsey as John Diggle/Spartan, David Harewood as Hank Henshaw/J'onn J'onzz, Danielle Panabaker as Killer Frost, Tom Cavanagh as Nash Wells, Osric Chau as Ryan Choi and Brandon Routh as Ray Palmer/Atom -- Photo: The CW -- © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.



Crisis on Infinite Earths -- Image Number: CWN2138_Crisis_1080x1350_FLA_BLK.jpg -- Pictured (L-R) Grant Gustin as Barry Allen/The Flash and Cress Williams as Jefferson/Black Lightning -- The CW -- © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Crisis on Infinite Earths -- Image Number: CWN2138_Crisis_1080x1350_FLA_BLK.jpg -- Pictured (L-R) Grant Gustin as Barry Allen/The Flash and Cress Williams as Jefferson/Black Lightning -- The CW -- © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.



Crisis on Infinite Earths -- Image Number: CWN2138_Crisis_1080x1350px_BW_SG.jpg -- Pictured (L-R) Ruby Rose as Kate Kane/Batwoman and Melissa Benoist as Kara/Supergirl -- The CW -- © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Crisis on Infinite Earths -- Image Number: CWN2138_Crisis_1080x1350px_BW_SG.jpg -- Pictured (L-R) Ruby Rose as Kate Kane/Batwoman and Melissa Benoist as Kara/Supergirl -- The CW -- © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.