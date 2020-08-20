Mystery Movie Panel At DC FANDOME This Saturday Has Been Replaced With THE FLASH TV Show

Yesterday, DC Entertainment made some huge changes to the DC FanDome schedule, and The Flash TV show has taken the place of a panel that was seemingly going to feature a mystery movie of some sort...

Yesterday, DC Entertainment made the decision to split this Saturday's DC FanDome across two days, with the "Hall of Heroes" panels (so, all the big movie and video game reveals) still happening on August 22nd, and the rest - including comic books and TV shows - now happening on September 12th.

When the schedule was first revealed, fans immediately noticed an empty slot that was being reserved for a secret DC Comics movie. Speculation immediately started running rampant about what that might be, but the void has now been filled...by The Flash TV show. That's the only small screen project not part of the "WatchVerse" event which now takes place next month.

Enough of The CW series has been filmed for a trailer to debut at DC FanDome, so that's likely why it's now part of the celebrations on Saturday along with the likes of The Batman and Wonder Woman 1984. However, it's a little surprising Batwoman's panel has been pushed back, especially when we were anticipating a first look at Javicia Leslie suited up.

The only real mystery left at this point is a "Surprise DC Comics Panel" which goes down on Saturday that's scheduled to be 20 minutes long. Clearly, the publisher has something big to announce.

We'll keep you guys updated with the latest developments on DC FanDome over the coming days.