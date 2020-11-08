New SUPERGIRL Season 6 And THE FLASH Season 7 Promo Posters Released By The CW

The CW has released new promo posters for the upcoming seasons of The Flash and Supergirl , featuring Grant Gustin as the Fastest Man Alive and Melisa Benoist as the Girl of Steel. Check 'em out...

The Scarlet Speedster is racing towards his seventh season, which will find Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) attempting to deal with the fallout from the Crises on Infinite Earths crossover event. We'd usually be seeing the Fastest Man Alive return for his latest adventure in October, but production delays relating to COVID-19 pandemic means Season 7 won't be with us until January, 2021.

The Girl of Steel, meanwhile, won't be back for her sixth season until even later next year (no official premiere date has been announced). That show's delay also stemmed from the shutdowns, but the hold up was extended due to star Melisa Benoist falling pregnant with her first child.

Check out the posters below along with the previous released key art and let us know which of the Arrowverse shows you're most looking forward to seeing back on your screens in the comments.