THE FLASH Actor Hartley Sawyer Has Been Fired From The CW Series Following Controversial Tweets
Hartley Sawyer, who has played The Elongated Man for the past three seasons of The Flash, has been fired from the CW series after a number of Tweets containing racist and misogynistic content resurfaced.
The Flash actor Hartley Sawyer (Ralph Dibny/Elongated Man) has been fired the DC TV series after several Tweets that have been deemed to contain misogynist and racist references recently resurfaced.
Sawyer posted the controversial Tweets before signing on to play Dibny on The Flash, and even though he has since deleted his account, screenshots of the offending posts have been circulating online over the past week or so.
"Hartley Sawyer will not be returning for season seven of The Flash," reads a statement from The CW, producers Warner Bros. TV and Berlanti Productions and executive producer Eric Wallace (via THR). "In regards to Mr. Sawyer's posts on social media, we do not tolerate derogatory remarks that target any race, ethnicity, national origin, gender, or sexual orientation. Such remarks are antithetical to our values and polices, which strive and evolve to promote a safe, inclusive and productive environment for our workforce."
Sawyer issued an apology on Instagram, pointing out that the Tweets were made in jest while adding that they were "really horrible attempts to get attention at that time," and that he is deeply sorry if his words caused any harm.
You can check out a thread of the Tweets in question below along with Sawyer's Instagram post.
My words, irrelevant of being meant with an intent of humor, were hurtful, and unacceptable. I am ashamed I was capable of these really horrible attempts to get attention at that time. I regret them deeply. This was not acceptable behavior. These were words I threw out at the time with no thought or recognition of the harm my words could do, and now have done today. I am incredibly sorry, ashamed and disappointed in myself for my ignorance back then. I want to be very clear: this is not reflective of what I think or who I am now. Years ago, thanks to friends and experiences who helped me to open my eyes, I began my journey into becoming a more responsible adult - in terms of what I say, what I do, and beyond. I've largely kept that journey private, and this is another way that I have let so many down. I still have more work to do. But how I define myself now does not take away the impact of my words, or my responsibility for them. I am very sorry.
A post shared by Hartley Sawyer (@hartleysawyer) on
