THE FLASH And LEGENDS OF TOMORROW Set Tentative Production Start Dates In Vancouver, Canada

Cameras have already started rolling on Batwoman , but a new report reveals the tentative start dates for The Flash and Legends of Tomorrow in Vancouver, Canada. Find out more details after the jump...

COVID-19 has caused chaos for productions across the globe, and studios and networks are now scrambling to get back on track and provide people with new content. That's easier said than done for some upcoming movies and TV shows, of course, but with cases somewhat under control in Canada, things are looking up for the DC TV shows that film there.

Batwoman recently resumed shooting in Vancouver, while we already know that Supergirl is preparing to begin work on its sixth and final season next Monday.

Now, Deadline reports that The Flash is currently slated to begin filming season seven on October 1st. Legends of Tomorrow, meanwhile, will follow on October 5th for its sixth season. As for new show Superman & Lois, both that and Titan are eyeing mid-October stars as of right now.

Berlanti Productions is busy lining all these shows up, with Stargirl's second season shooting at the end of October, and Doom Patrol's third batch of episodes tentatively scheduled for a January start.

All of these dates are subject to change given current world events, but this definitely bodes well for the CWVerse (and the DC TV shows set to return to HBO Max). Ultimately, we'll just have to wait and see how things go over the next few months, but if things worsen, it's hard to imagine productions being halted all over again...unless the safety measures in place are enough to combat COVID-19.

We'll keep you guys updated.