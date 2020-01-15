THE FLASH Discovers A Shadow Organization In The New Promo For Season 6, Episode 10: "Marathon"

While he's been fated to die in Crisis since the beginning of the series, The Flash
(Grant Gustin) did unsurprisingly manage to survive, and now he finds himself back in Central City with a wife (Candice Patton) and a whole team that's seemingly learned how to survive without him.
The show doesn't return until after the series finale of Arrow
, but it looks like it'll have a big midseason premiere as the team discovers a dangerous shadow organization that's been trafficking metas across town and is in the midst of pulling off something even more nefarious.
"Marathon" - (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, LV) (HDTV)
Original airdate 2/4/2020.
Matching wits with The Thinker, who by season’s end had harnessed the powers of all twelve bus metas he created, stretched Team Flash to their limits, but with the help of some new allies, Barry Allen (aka The Flash) and company were able to put a stop to the Enlightenment and save Central City once again. However, with the arrival of Barry and Iris’ speedster daughter, Nora, who arrived from the future admitting to having made a “big mistake,” things are anything but status quo. Will parenthood be the challenge that finally slows The Flash down?
The Flash features:
Grant Gustin as Barry Allen/The Flash
Candice Patton as Iris West-Allen
Danielle Panabaker as Caitlin Snow/Killer Frost
Carlos Valdes as Cisco Ramon/Vibe
Tom Cavanagh as Dr. Harrison Wells
Jesse L. Martin as Detective Joe West
John Wesley Shipp as Henry Allen/Jay Garrick
Michelle Harrison as Nora Allen
Keiynan Lonsdale as Wally West/Kid Flash
Violett Beane as Jesse Quick
Danielle Nicolet as Cecille Horton
Hartley Sawyer as Ralph Dibny/Elongated Man
Sendhil Ramamurthy as Dr. Ramsey Rosso/Bloodwork
The Flash returns with an all-new episode on February 4