THE FLASH Discovers A Shadow Organization In The New Promo For Season 6, Episode 10: "Marathon"

Unlike the other DC TV shows, The Flash doesn't actually return until February 4, but it looks to be a doozy of an episode as Barry Allen discovers that his team has seemingly moved on without him...

The Flash (Grant Gustin) did unsurprisingly manage to survive, and now he finds himself back in Central City with a wife (Candice Patton) and a whole team that's seemingly learned how to survive without him.



The show doesn't return until after the series finale of Arrow, but it looks like it'll have a big midseason premiere as the team discovers a dangerous shadow organization that's been trafficking metas across town and is in the midst of pulling off something even more nefarious.





"Marathon" - (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, LV) (HDTV)



TBD. TBD (#610). Original airdate 2/4/2020.

The Flash -- The Last Temptation of Barry Allen, Pt. 2 -- Image Number: FLA608a_0014ra.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Grant Gustin as Barry Allen and Candice Patton as Iris - West Allen -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved

The Flash -- The Last Temptation of Barry Allen, Pt. 2 -- Image Number: FLA608a_0061r.jpg -- Pictured: Danielle Nicolet as Cecile Horton -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved

The Flash -- The Last Temptation of Barry Allen, Pt. 2 -- Image Number: FLA608a_0090r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Carlos Valdes as Cisco Ramon and Danielle Panabaker as Caitlin Snow -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved

The Flash -- The Last Temptation of Barry Allen, Pt. 2 -- Image Number: FLA608a_0129r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Danielle Nicolet as Cecile Horton, Candice Patton as Iris West - Allen, Carlos Valdes as Cisco Ramon, Grant Gustin as Barry Allen, Danielle Panabaker as Caitlin Snow and Jesse L. Martin as Captain Joe West -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved

The Flash -- The Last Temptation of Barry Allen, Pt. 2 -- Image Number: FLA608a_0139r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Candice Patton as Iris - West Allen and Grant Gustin as Barry Allen -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved

The Flash -- The Last Temptation of Barry Allen, Pt. 2 -- Image Number: FLA608a_0174r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Carlos Valdes as Cisco Ramon and Candice Patton as Iris - West Allen -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved

The Flash -- The Last Temptation of Barry Allen, Pt. 2 -- Image Number: FLA608a_0188r.jpg -- Pictured: Carlos Valdes as Cisco Ramon -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved

The Flash -- The Last Temptation of Barry Allen, Pt. 2 -- Image Number: FLA608a_0201r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Candice Patton as Iris West - Allen and Grant Gustin as The Flash -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved

