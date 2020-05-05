THE FLASH: Enter The Mirrorverse In The New Promo For The Season 6 Finale: "Success Is Assured"

Due to the global production shut down due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, next week's episode will serve as the season six finale of The Flash and it looks to be one doozy of an hour.

Due to the currently ongoing coronavirus pandemic, The Flash was one of many television shows forced to halt production indefinitely and since it doesn't look like filming will be able to resume anytime soon, it looks like next week's installment of The CW's highest-rated series will indeed serve as the sixth season finale.

While the hour won't exactly be the finale they were planning, the stakes will still be incredibly high as Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) does everything he can to rescue his missing wife Iris (Candice Patton) from the Mirrorverse before it's too late. Plus, Sue Dearbon (Natalie Dreyfuss) returns and it's up to Ralph Dibny (Hartley Sawyer) to stop her before she makes a grave mistake that could have serious ramifications.





"Success Is Assured" - (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, LV) (HDTV)



"THE FLASH" SEASON FINALE - Barry (Grant Gustin) considers a risky plan to save Iris (Candice Patton) from the Mirrorverse. Ralph (Hartley Sawyer) attempts to stop Sue (guest star Natalie Dreyfuss) from making a grave mistake that could destroy her life. Phil Chipera directed the episode written by Kelly Wheeler & Lauren Barnett (#619). Original airdate 5/12/2020.

