THE FLASH Episode Photos From "A Girl Named Sue" Reveal Ralph Dibny's First Meeting With His Future Wife
Sue Dearbon is finally coming to the Arrowverse and in these new promotional photos released by The CW, we get a first look at Ralph Dibny meeting his future wife. Check them out after the jump...
The Flash
has been teasing the arrival of Sue Dearbon for a while now but she will finally make her debut in next week's episode of The CW series. Now, the network has released some official images from that meeting along with some promotional shots of Ralph Dibney and his future wife.
Sue Dearborn first appeared in The Flash #119 back in 1961. She was an administrator for both the Super Buddies and the Justice League and eventually married Ralph Dibny/Elongated Man.
Here's the synopsis for the episode which is titled "A Girl Named Sue." It airs on The CW next Tuesday.
WHEN RALPH MET SUE — After months of searching for Sue Dearbon (guest star Natalie Dreyfuss), Ralph (Hartley Sawyer) gets a lead on her whereabouts and finally comes face to face with his missing client. However, Sue refuses to return home to her family, and instead, takes Ralph on a daring adventure. Iris (Candice Patton) faces a new challenge while Barry (Grant Gustin) considers a potentially dangerous request from a trusted source. Chris Peppe directed the episode written by Thomas Pound & Lauren Certo (#612). Original airdate 2/18/2020.
The Flash -- "A Girl Named Sue" -- Image Number: FLA612b_0059b.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Efrat Dor as Eva and Candice Patton as Iris West - Allen
The Flash -- "A Girl Named Sue" -- Image Number: FLA612b_0082b.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Efrat Dor as Eva and Candice Patton as Iris West - Allen
The Flash -- "A Girl Named Sue" -- Image Number: FLA612b_0149b.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Efrat Dor as Eva and Candice Patton as Iris West - Allen
The Flash -- "A Girl Named Sue" -- Image Number: FLA612b_0200b.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Efrat Dor as Eva and Candice Patton as Iris West - Allen
The Flash -- "A Girl Named Sue" -- Image Number: FLA612b_0210b.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Efrat Dor as Eva and Candice Patton as Iris West - Allen
The Flash -- "A Girl Named Sue" -- Image Number: FLA612b_0356b.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Efrat Dor as Eva and Candice Patton as Iris West - Allen
The Flash -- "A Girl Named Sue" -- Image Number: FLA612b_0500b.jpg -- Pictured: Efrat Dor as Eva
The Flash -- "A Girl Named Sue" -- Image Number: FLA612a_0699b.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Natalie Dreyfuss as Sue and Hartley Sawyer as Dibny
The Flash -- "A Girl Named Sue" -- Image Number: FLA612a_0535b.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Natalie Dreyfuss as Sue and Hartley Sawyer as Dibny
The Flash -- "A Girl Named Sue" -- Image Number: FLA612a_0464b.jpg -- Pictured: Natalie Dreyfuss as Sue
The Flash -- "A Girl Named Sue" -- Image Number: FLA612a_0324b.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Natalie Dreyfuss as Sue and Hartley Sawyer as Dibny
