THE FLASH Episode Photos From "A Girl Named Sue" Reveal Ralph Dibny's First Meeting With His Future Wife

Sue Dearborn first appeared in The Flash #119 back in 1961. She was an administrator for both the Super Buddies and the Justice League and eventually married Ralph Dibny/Elongated Man.



Here's the synopsis for the episode which is titled "A Girl Named Sue." It airs on The CW next Tuesday.

WHEN RALPH MET SUE — After months of searching for Sue Dearbon (guest star Natalie Dreyfuss), Ralph (Hartley Sawyer) gets a lead on her whereabouts and finally comes face to face with his missing client. However, Sue refuses to return home to her family, and instead, takes Ralph on a daring adventure. Iris (Candice Patton) faces a new challenge while Barry (Grant Gustin) considers a potentially dangerous request from a trusted source. Chris Peppe directed the episode written by Thomas Pound & Lauren Certo (#612). Original airdate 2/18/2020.



The Flash -- "A Girl Named Sue" -- Image Number: FLA612b_0059b.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Efrat Dor as Eva and Candice Patton as Iris West - Allen -- Photo: Colin Bentley/The CW -- © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved