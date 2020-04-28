THE FLASH: Godspeed Returns In The New Promo For Season 6, Episode 18: "Pay the Piper"

Next week, Barry Allen faces one of his biggest challenges yet when Godspeed returns and promptly causes all kinds of trouble all over Central City. Meanwhile, Iris plots her escape from the Mirrorverse!

While it remains to be seen whether we get a new episode after next week, the next episode of The Flash is shaping up to be quite the big one as the white hot speedster Godspeed returns to cause all kinds of trouble for Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) and his team.

However, while he initially goes to Pied Piper (Andy Mientus) for help, it looks like the changes to the multiverse may land him in an unexpected pickle with his former enemy-turned friend-turned enemy again. Meanwhile, Iris (Candice Patton) begins to plan her escape from the increasingly dangerous Mirrorverse.





"Pay the Piper" - (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, LV) (HDTV)



GODSPEED AND PIED PIPER RETURN - When Godspeed returns, Barry (Grant Gustin) turns to Hartley Rathaway (guest star Andy Mientus) for help. However, things get tense quickly after Barry realizes one of the changes from Crisis is that The Flash and Pied Piper are now enemies. Meanwhile, Iris (Candice Patton) tries to escape the Mirrorverse. Amanda Tapping directed the episode written by Jess Carson (#618). Original airdate 5/5/2020.

