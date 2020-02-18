THE FLASH: Grodd Returns In The New Promo For Season 6, Episode 13 "Grodd Friended Me"
Grodd. Is. Back.
Next week, Grodd is back and in a surprising turn of events, he won't be looking for the Scarlet Speedster's head, but will instead be seeking his help with a problem involving the notorious Solovar!
Next week, Grodd (David Sobolov) makes his first post-Crisis appearance and while we've come to expect him to make some sort of attempt to destroy Barry Allen (Grant Gustin), it looks like he'll actually be needing his help this time around with a situation that's yet-to-be determined. However, things, as they often do, will go awry when the Scarlet Speedster and Gorilla Grodd find themselves at the mercy of Solovar (Keith David).
Meanwhile, Iris (Candice Patton) and Eva (Efrat Dor) will continue to work together to find a way to escape the Mirrorverse.
"Grodd Friended Me" - (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, LV) (HDTV)
GRODD RETURNS - Feeling overwhelmed with all the changes since Crisis, Barry (Grant Gustin) conducts an experiment that goes awry and puts him directly in Gorilla Grodd's (voiced by David Sobolov) path. Expecting the worst, Barry is surprised when Grodd asks for his help. Unfortunately for both The Flash and Grodd, things get worse when another villain appears - Solovar (voiced by Keith David). Meanwhile, Iris (Candice Patton) works with Eva (guest star Efrat Dor) to escape the Mirrorverse. Stefan Pleszczynski directed the episode written by Kristen Kim & Joshua V. Gilbert (#613). Original airdate 2/25/2020.
The Flash features:
Grant Gustin as Barry Allen/The Flash
Candice Patton as Iris West-Allen
Danielle Panabaker as Caitlin Snow/Killer Frost
Carlos Valdes as Cisco Ramon/Vibe
Tom Cavanagh as Dr. Harrison Wells
Jesse L. Martin as Detective Joe West
John Wesley Shipp as Henry Allen/Jay Garrick
Michelle Harrison as Nora Allen
Keiynan Lonsdale as Wally West/Kid Flash
Violett Beane as Jesse Quick
Danielle Nicolet as Cecille Horton
Hartley Sawyer as Ralph Dibny/Elongated Man
Sendhil Ramamurthy as Dr. Ramsey Rosso/Bloodwork
The Flash returns with an all-new episode on February 25
