THE FLASH: Iris Is Trapped In The New Promo For Season 6, Episode 12: "A Girl Named Sue"
Well, we knew something was off with Iris (Candice Patton) this week, but we had no idea it was something this off as it was revealed in tonight's closing moments that Mrs. West-Allen had somehow been trapped in the mirror dimension while some evil carbon copy was wandering around in the real world with her husband (Grant Gustin).
After revealing the shocking truth of what's become of Iris, next week's episode will see Iris partner up with Eva McCulloch to find a way to escape her current predicament. Meanwhile, Ralph finds Sue!
Now, after that big twist, next week's installment will see Iris partner up with Eva McCulloch (Efrat Dor) to find a way to escape her current predicament. However, it remains to be seen whether McCulloch can actually be trusted or not.
Meanwhile, back in the real world, Ralph Dibny (Hartley Sawyer) has finally found his missing woman as Sue Dearbon (Natalie Dreyfuss) finally makes her long-awaited debut and takes the Elongated Man for quite the thrill ride across Central City.
"A Girl Named Sue" - (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, LV) (HDTV)
WHEN RALPH MET SUE - After months of searching for Sue Dearbon (guest star Natalie Dreyfuss), Ralph (Hartley Sawyer) gets a lead on her whereabouts and finally comes face to face with his missing client. However, Sue refuses to return home to her family, and instead, takes Ralph on a daring adventure. Iris (Candice Patton) faces a new challenge while Barry (Grant Gustin) considers a potentially dangerous request from a trusted source. Chris Peppe directed the episode written by Thomas Pound & Lauren Certo (#612). Original airdate 2/18/2020.
×
Drag and Drop
The image will be downloaded
Matching wits with The Thinker, who by season’s end had harnessed the powers of all twelve bus metas he created, stretched Team Flash to their limits, but with the help of some new allies, Barry Allen (aka The Flash) and company were able to put a stop to the Enlightenment and save Central City once again. However, with the arrival of Barry and Iris’ speedster daughter, Nora, who arrived from the future admitting to having made a “big mistake,” things are anything but status quo. Will parenthood be the challenge that finally slows The Flash down?
The Flash features:
Grant Gustin as Barry Allen/The Flash
Candice Patton as Iris West-Allen
Danielle Panabaker as Caitlin Snow/Killer Frost
Carlos Valdes as Cisco Ramon/Vibe
Tom Cavanagh as Dr. Harrison Wells
Jesse L. Martin as Detective Joe West
John Wesley Shipp as Henry Allen/Jay Garrick
Michelle Harrison as Nora Allen
Keiynan Lonsdale as Wally West/Kid Flash
Violett Beane as Jesse Quick
Danielle Nicolet as Cecille Horton
Hartley Sawyer as Ralph Dibny/Elongated Man
Sendhil Ramamurthy as Dr. Ramsey Rosso/Bloodwork
The Flash returns with an all-new episode on February 18
DISCLAIMER
: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: ComicBookMovie.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]