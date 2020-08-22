THE FLASH: It's Time To Get Everybody Back In The Official Trailer For Season 7

While the panel isn't set to begin until later today, The CW has gone ahead and seemingly released the first official trailer for The Flash season seven, offering a look at what's to come in 2021!

Ahead of their DC FanDome panel this afternoon, The CW has released the first official trailer for The Flash season seven, offering a first look at what's to come when the series returns from its extended hiatus in early 2021.

Due to the global production shut down caused by the still ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the series was unable to complete work on the season six finale, but since they had finished the episodes leading up to that, there's actually a lot of fresh footage to enjoy as Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) and company formulate a plan to stop the increasingly powerful Mirror Master 2.0 (Efrat Dor).

Unsurprisingly, there aren't any shots of Hartley Sawyer, who played Ralph Dibny, a.k.a. the Elongated Man prior to his firing earlier this summer, but it remains to be seen whether his character will still appear in some capacity in these new episodes or if he's been retroactively scrubbed. The future of the character also remains up in the air, although a recasting doesn't seem out of the realm of possibility.

