THE FLASH S6, E10 - "Marathon" - Stills Bring ARROW's Diggle To Central City As He Mourns For Oliver Queen

LIFE AFTER THE CRISIS — After The Citizen prints an explosive story, Iris’s (Candice Patton) life is threatened. Refusing to hide from those that are attacking her, Iris sets out to expose a dangerous organization. Meanwhile, Barry (Grant Gustin) must face the consequences of the Crisis and fulfill Oliver Queen’s wish for him. Stefan Pleszczynski directed the episode written by Sam Chalsen & Lauren Barnett (#610). Original airdate 2/4/2020.