THE FLASH S6, E10 - "Marathon" - Stills Bring ARROW's Diggle To Central City As He Mourns For Oliver Queen

LIFE AFTER THE CRISIS — After The Citizen prints an explosive story, Iris’s (Candice Patton) life is threatened. Refusing to hide from those that are attacking her, Iris sets out to expose a dangerous organization. Meanwhile, Barry (Grant Gustin) must face the consequences of the Crisis and fulfill Oliver Queen’s wish for him. Stefan Pleszczynski directed the episode written by Sam Chalsen & Lauren Barnett (#610). Original airdate 2/4/2020.



We've yet to see what sort of impact the events of Crisis on Infinite Earths had onbut it looks like John Diggle could find a new home as he visits Barry Allen and Iris West-Allen while continuing to deal with the fallout from the death of Oliver Queen during that crossover event.Diggle is clearly haunted after failing to be by his best friend's side when he died (twice), and we get an Earth-Prime Easter Egg of sorts as Cisco is shown wearing a Superman t-shirt!Here's the synopsis for this instalment of The Flash which is titled "Marathon":