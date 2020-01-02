THE FLASH S6, E11 - "Love Is A Battlefield" - Brings Back A Familiar Villain From The Past
The CW has released new images from the February 11th episode of The Flash and the events of Crisis on Infinite Earths are seemingly still being felt in Central City with the return of a familiar face.
We've yet to see what ramifications the events of Crisis on Infinite Earths
will have on The Flash
but some newly released stills reveal that the Scarlet Speedster's Valentine's Day won't be an easy one! As you can see, a familiar face is going to return to Central City to take aim at Barry Allen and Iris West-Allen and that's going to ruin date nate for the couple in a big way!
Damion Poitier - who played Thanos in The Avengers
' post-credits scene - also makes a surprise appearance as Goldface, so this should be a fun instalment of the long-running CW series.
The title of the episode is "Love Is A Battlefield" and The CW has released the following synopsis:
LOVE IS IN THE AIR — Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris (Candice Patton) plan a romantic dinner for Valentine’s Day but their evening is interrupted by an old foe — Amunet (guest star Katee Sackhoff). Meanwhile, Frost (Danielle Panabaker) gets into the holiday spirit and attempts to help Allegra (guest star Kayla Compton) reconnect with an old love. Sudz Sutherland directed the episode written by Kelly Wheeler & Jeff Hersh (#611). Original airdate 2/11/2020.
The Flash -- "Love Is A Battlefield" -- Pictured (L-R): Grant Gustin as Barry Allen and Candice Patton as Iris West - Allen
The Flash -- "Love Is A Battlefield" -- Pictured: Katee Sackhoff as Amunet Black
The Flash -- "Love Is A Battlefield" -- Pictured: Damion Poitier as Goldface
The Flash -- "Love Is A Battlefield" -- Pictured (L-R): Grant Gustin as Barry Allen and Candice Patton as Iris West - Allen
The Flash -- "Love Is A Battlefield" -- Pictured (L-R): Grant Gustin as Barry Allen and Candice Patton as Iris West - Allen
The Flash -- "Love Is A Battlefield" -- Pictured: Candice Patton as Iris West - Allen
The Flash -- "Love Is A Battlefield" -- Pictured (L-R): Candice Patton as Iris West - Allen and Grant Gustin as Barry Allen
The Flash -- "Love Is A Battlefield" -- Pictured (L-R): Candice Patton as Iris West - Allen and Grant Gustin as Barry Allen
The Flash -- "Love Is A Battlefield" -- Pictured (L-R): Katee Sackhoff as Amunet Black, Candice Patton as Iris West - Allen and Grant Gustin as Barry Allen
The Flash -- "Love Is A Battlefield" -- Pictured: Katee Sackhoff as Amunet Black
