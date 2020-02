THE FLASH S6, E11 - "Love Is A Battlefield" - Brings Back A Familiar Villain From The Past

LOVE IS IN THE AIR — Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris (Candice Patton) plan a romantic dinner for Valentine’s Day but their evening is interrupted by an old foe — Amunet (guest star Katee Sackhoff). Meanwhile, Frost (Danielle Panabaker) gets into the holiday spirit and attempts to help Allegra (guest star Kayla Compton) reconnect with an old love. Sudz Sutherland directed the episode written by Kelly Wheeler & Jeff Hersh (#611). Original airdate 2/11/2020.



To check out these images from the episode, hit the "Next" button to look through the gallery!





The Flash -- "Love Is A Battlefield" -- Image Number: FLA611a_0004b.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Grant Gustin as Barry Allen and Candice Patton as Iris West - Allen -- Photo: Michael Courtney/The CW -- © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved. The Flash -- "Love Is A Battlefield" -- Image Number: FLA611a_0004b.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Grant Gustin as Barry Allen and Candice Patton as Iris West - Allen -- Photo: Michael Courtney/The CW -- © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

We've yet to see what ramifications the events of Crisis on Infinite Earths will have on The Flash but some newly released stills reveal that the Scarlet Speedster's Valentine's Day won't be an easy one! As you can see, a familiar face is going to return to Central City to take aim at Barry Allen and Iris West-Allen and that's going to ruin date nate for the couple in a big way!Damion Poitier - who played Thanos in The Avengers ' post-credits scene - also makes a surprise appearance as Goldface, so this should be a fun instalment of the long-running CW series.The title of the episode is "Love Is A Battlefield" and The CW has released the following synopsis: