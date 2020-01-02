THE FLASH S6, E11 - "Love Is A Battlefield" - Brings Back A Familiar Villain From The Past

LOVE IS IN THE AIR — Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris (Candice Patton) plan a romantic dinner for Valentine’s Day but their evening is interrupted by an old foe — Amunet (guest star Katee Sackhoff). Meanwhile, Frost (Danielle Panabaker) gets into the holiday spirit and attempts to help Allegra (guest star Kayla Compton) reconnect with an old love. Sudz Sutherland directed the episode written by Kelly Wheeler & Jeff Hersh (#611). Original airdate 2/11/2020.



The Flash -- "Love Is A Battlefield" -- Image Number: FLA611a_0004b.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Grant Gustin as Barry Allen and Candice Patton as Iris West - Allen -- Photo: Michael Courtney/The CW -- © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.