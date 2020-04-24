THE FLASH Season 6, Episode 17 "Liberation" Stills Released

Fans of "WestAllen" should be very happy with these new photos from The Flash, as both Grant Gustin's Barry Allen and Candice Patton's Iris West-Allen get the majority of the spotlight.

It sounds a lot like the real Iris's time in the Mirror World may have reached its end, as the synopsis for this April 28th instalment of The CW series points to "Liberation" making some big changes to Barry and Iris' relationship following what it vaguely describes only as "recent events."

HUGE CHANGES AHEAD FOR BARRY AND IRIS — After recent events, Barry (Grant Gustin) takes a closer look at his life with Iris (Candice Patton). Eva (guest star Efrat Dor) makes a bold move. Jeff Byrd directed the episode written by Jonathan Butler & Gabriel Garza (#617). Original airdate 4/28/2020.

The Flash -- "Liberation" -- Image Number: FLA617a_0034b.jpg -- Pictured: Candice Patton as Iris West - Allen


