THE FLASH Season 6, Episode 18 "Pay The Piper" Stills Released

The Flash's sixth season is rapidly nearing its (premature) end as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, and The CW has now released some stills from the penultimate episode. This instalment is set to further address the ramifications of Crisis on Infinite Earths as Barry Allen learns that Pied Piper - who became an ally following Flashpoint - is now back to being one of his enemies.

The episode is titled "Pay The Piper," and the following synopsis has been released by the network:

GODSPEED AND PIED PIPER RETURN — When Godspeed returns, Barry (Grant Gustin) turns to Hartley Rathaway (guest star Andy Mientus) for help. However, things get tense quickly after Barry realizes one of the changes from Crisis is that The Flash and Pied Piper are now enemies. Meanwhile, Iris (Candice Patton) tries to escape the Mirrorverse. Amanda Tapping directed the episode written by Jess Carson (#618). Original airdate 5/5/2020.

Pictured: Candice Patton as Iris West - Allen


