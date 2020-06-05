THE FLASH Season 6 Finale "Success Is Assured" Stills Released

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has caused chaos for film and television productions across the globe, and with it becoming clear that The CW won't be able to resume work on shows like The Flash anytime soon, the Scarlet Speedster's sixth season is coming to a premature end.
Now, next week's nineteenth episode is going to serve as the finale, and if these newly released stills are any indication, the odds will be stacked against Barry Allen as the hero faces not only Mirror Mistress, but a whole host of villains, including Dr. Light and Ultraviolet.
Here's the synopsis for this instalment which is titled "Success Is Assured":
“THE FLASH” SEASON FINALE — Barry (Grant Gustin) considers a risky plan to save Iris (Candice Patton) from the Mirrorverse. Ralph (Hartley Sawyer) attempts to stop Sue (guest star Natalie Dreyfuss) from making a grave mistake that could destroy her life. Phil Chipera directed the episode written by Kelly Wheeler & Lauren Barnett (#619). Original airdate 5/12/2020.
To check out these images from the season finale of The Flash, click on the "Next" button below!
The Flash -- "Success Is Assured" -- Image Number: FLA619a_0004b.jpg -- Pictured: Grant Gustin as Barry Allen -- Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW -- © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved
The Flash -- "Success Is Assured" -- Image Number: FLA619a_0061b.jpg -- Pictured: Patrick Sabongui as Captain Singh -- Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW -- © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved
The Flash -- "Success Is Assured" -- Image Number: FLA619a_0092b.jpg -- Pictured: Efrat Dor as Mirror Mistress -- Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW -- © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved
The Flash -- "Success Is Assured" -- Image Number: FLA619a_0217b.jpg -- Pictured: Grant Gustin as Barry Allen -- Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW -- © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved
The Flash -- "Success Is Assured" -- Image Number: FLA619a_0242b.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Grant Gustin as Barry Allen and Eric Nenninger as Joseph Carver -- Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW -- © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved
The Flash -- "Success Is Assured" -- Image Number: FLA619b_0007b.jpg -- Pictured: Emmie Nagat as Dr. Light -- Photo: Colin Bentley/The CW -- © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved
The Flash -- "Success Is Assured" -- Image Number: FLA619b_0040b.jpg -- Pictured: Emmie Nagat as Dr. Light -- Photo: Colin Bentley/The CW -- © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved
The Flash -- "Success Is Assured" -- Image Number: FLA619b_0054b.jpg -- Pictured: Hartley Sawyer as Elongated Man -- Photo: Colin Bentley/The CW -- © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved
The Flash -- "Success Is Assured" -- Image Number: FLA619b_0083b.jpg -- Pictured: Kayla Compton as Allegra -- Photo: Colin Bentley/The CW -- © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved
The Flash -- "Success Is Assured" -- Image Number: FLA619b_0097b.jpg -- Pictured: Alexa Barajas as Ultraviolet -- Photo: Colin Bentley/The CW -- © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved
The Flash -- "Success Is Assured" -- Image Number: FLA619b_0143b.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Kayla Compton as Allegra and Alexa Barajas as Ultraviolet -- Photo: Colin Bentley/The CW -- © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved
The Flash -- "Success Is Assured" -- Image Number: FLA619b_0337b.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Tom Cavanagh as Nash Wells, Hartley Sawyer as Elongated Man, Kayla Compton as Allegra and Natalie Dreyfuss as Sue -- Photo: Colin Bentley/The CW -- © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved
The Flash -- "Success Is Assured" -- Image Number: FLA619b_0359b.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Natalie Sharp as Sunshine, Tom Cavanagh as Nash Wells, Hartley Sawyer as Elongated Man and Kayla Compton as Allegra -- Photo: Colin Bentley/The CW -- © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved