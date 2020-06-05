THE FLASH Season 6 Finale "Success Is Assured" Stills Released

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has caused chaos for film and television productions across the globe, and with it becoming clear that The CW won't be able to resume work on shows like The Flash anytime soon, the Scarlet Speedster's sixth season is coming to a premature end.

Now, next week's nineteenth episode is going to serve as the finale, and if these newly released stills are any indication, the odds will be stacked against Barry Allen as the hero faces not only Mirror Mistress, but a whole host of villains, including Dr. Light and Ultraviolet.

Here's the synopsis for this instalment which is titled "Success Is Assured":

“THE FLASH” SEASON FINALE — Barry (Grant Gustin) considers a risky plan to save Iris (Candice Patton) from the Mirrorverse. Ralph (Hartley Sawyer) attempts to stop Sue (guest star Natalie Dreyfuss) from making a grave mistake that could destroy her life. Phil Chipera directed the episode written by Kelly Wheeler & Lauren Barnett (#619). Original airdate 5/12/2020.

The Flash -- "Success Is Assured" -- Image Number: FLA619a_0004b.jpg -- Pictured: Grant Gustin as Barry Allen -- Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW -- © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved

