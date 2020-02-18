THE FLASH Season 6 Set Photos Reveal Two Surprise Returns Following CRISIS ON INFINITE EARTHS

In an upcoming episode of The Flash
, a familiar ally will be back to help the team when a villainous speedster once again makes his presence felt in Central City. We don't know which episode all this takes place in, but we do have set photos showing Godspeed and Pied Piper's unexpected returns.
We haven't seen the latter since season two when time-travel resulted in the twisted Hartley Rathaway having a change of heart and becoming one of Barry Allen's closest friends in the process.
Now, though, it seems like he's rocking a brand new costume, and it's obviously going to be interesting finding out whether he's still on the side of the angels after Crisis on Infinite Earths
(after all, that's led to some big changes for a lot of characters).
As we mentioned above, the photos - which can be viewed by following the link in the Tweet below - also put the spotlight on Godspeed. He made a brief season five appearance as a speedster from Nora West-Allen's future, and the team has since encountered both him and a number of glitched imposters who showed up on Earth before Crisis
took place.
It's unclear which version we're seeing here, but it could be that we're finally going to get some answers about this villain and how he's tied to the Scarlet Speedster's future (a future that no longer exists thanks to the Reverse-Flash's machinations).
Do you have any theories about what we're seeing here?
