THE FLASH Season 6 Set Photos Reveal Two Surprise Returns Following CRISIS ON INFINITE EARTHS

Some new photos from the set of The Flash confirm that a couple of unexpected faces will be returning to the Arrowverse following the game-changing events of Crisis on Infinite Earths . Check it out...





We haven't seen the latter since season two when time-travel resulted in the twisted Hartley Rathaway having a change of heart and becoming one of Barry Allen's closest friends in the process.



Now, though, it seems like he's rocking a brand new costume, and it's obviously going to be interesting finding out whether he's still on the side of the angels after



As we mentioned above, the photos - which can be viewed by following the link in the Tweet below - also put the spotlight on Godspeed. He made a brief season five appearance as a speedster from Nora West-Allen's future, and the team has since encountered both him and a number of glitched imposters who showed up on Earth before Crisis took place. In an upcoming episode of The Flash , a familiar ally will be back to help the team when a villainous speedster once again makes his presence felt in Central City. We don't know which episode all this takes place in, but we do have set photos showing Godspeed and Pied Piper's unexpected returns.We haven't seen the latter since season two when time-travel resulted in the twisted Hartley Rathaway having a change of heart and becoming one of Barry Allen's closest friends in the process.Now, though, it seems like he's rocking a brand new costume, and it's obviously going to be interesting finding out whether he's still on the side of the angels after Crisis on Infinite Earths (after all, that's led to some big changes for a lot of characters).As we mentioned above, the photos - which can be viewed by following the link in the Tweet below - also put the spotlight on Godspeed. He made a brief season five appearance as a speedster from Nora West-Allen's future, and the team has since encountered both him and a number of glitched imposters who showed up on Earth before Crisis took place.

It's unclear which version we're seeing here, but it could be that we're finally going to get some answers about this villain and how he's tied to the Scarlet Speedster's future (a future that no longer exists thanks to the Reverse-Flash's machinations).

NEW BLOG#TheFlash shoots scenes for episode 618 with Grant Gustin and a couple returning SPOILER characters.https://t.co/1gAR0HXSll pic.twitter.com/GShrAoBsDa — Canadagraphs - Paragon of Accurate Spoilers (@canadagraphs) February 15, 2020

Do you have any theories about what we're seeing here?