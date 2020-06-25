THE FLASH Season 7 Anticipating Production Start In Vancouver As Soon As August

The Flash had a truncated sixth season thanks to COVID-19, but there's some great news for fans of the Fastest Man Alive today as production is expected to resume on season seven as soon as this August.

Like the other Arrowverse shows, The Flash was forced to halt production as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. That meant fans only got to see nineteen of season six's planned twenty-two episodes, and while it's been said that 90% of episode twenty was shot, it was unable to be finished.

Now, that episode is going to serve as the season seven premiere, but The CW faces an uphill battle when it comes to picking up where they left off, especially after Elongated Man actor Hartley Sawyer was fired after a series of offensive and vulgar Tweets from several years ago resurfaced.

Regardless, Deadline is reporting that with productions in Vancouver now laying the groundwork to resume shooting, The Flash is expected to start filming season seven between August and September. Riverdale will reportedly operate on a similar timeline, though there's no word on what the plan is for Arrowverse shows like Batwoman and Legends of Tomorrow.

It's definitely exciting to think about work on The Flash resuming, especially as there are so many dangling plot threads from season six to address when the Scarlet Speedster's series returns.

What are you most looking forward to seeing when The Flash returns to The CW next year?