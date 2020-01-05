THE FLASH Season 7 Is The Last On Grant Gustin's Contract And Pandemic Interrupted Season 8 & 9 Talks

The Flash 's Grant Gustin has made a startling revelation by confirming that his current contract with The CW expires with season 7, and talks for a season 8 and 9 return have been halted by the pandemic!

The Flash's sixth season is ending prematurely with its nineteenth episode, and star Grant Gustin's future as the Scarlet Speedster could be in doubt thanks to the coronavirus (COIVD-19) pandemic. A seventh season was confirmed back in January, and while the actor is contracted for that, talks for a season 8 and 9 return have stalled.

His current contract includes season 7, but "The conversations actually had started already for adding a potential eighth and ninth [season], but then this pandemic happened, and everything has stopped," the actor explains.

"We don’t know when we’re back, and I don’t know when we’re going to continue the renegotiation talks," the actor confirmed, both in regards to potentially shooting the rest of season 6 and returning to the table to talk seasons 8 and 9. Unfortunately, it sounds like Gustin is anxious to be able to start exploring other options with his career that The Flash currently stops him pursuing.

"I had faith really early on that the show would be on for a while. There are plenty of things I feel I missed out on. The Flash has been so amazing, but we’re six years in now and the past four [summer] hiatuses I have had a project that has fallen through because of Flash. There are a lot of opportunities that have gone away because of schedule conflicts. You just can’t have everything."

Gustin's time as the Fastest Man Alive ending would be a disappointment, but Warner Bros. could be on board with that as Flashpoint is set for a 2022 release. The Flash's season 6 "finale" airs on May 12th.

