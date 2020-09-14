THE FLASH Season 7 Will Deal With The Mystery Surrounding Godspeed's Identity According To Showrunner

The Flash has been teasing Godspeed for at least a couple of years now, but in the upcoming season 7, we will finally get some answers about the villainous speedster's identity according to Eric Wallace!

The Flash TV show held a panel at DC FanDome last month, and it was there we got a first look at what's to come in season 7. Showrunner Eric Wallace was on hand to share some new details on Saturday, promising that we will finally learn the true identity of the villainous Godspeed.

"I don't like spoilers... let's just say there was a certain speedster who wore a white costume, whose clones kept showing up," Wallace teased. "Really, Team Flash has to deal with that, but we never caught the real guy or girl. Let's just say we might find out that mystery this season."

The character was introduced to the DC Universe by writer Josh Williamson, and was revealed to be August Heart, an old friend of Barry Allen's. Taking a lethal approach to fighting crime, he clashed with the Scarlet Speedster on a number of occasions after gaining his powers during a lightning storm in Central City and eventually descended into villainy.

In season 5 of The Flash, August Heart used a drug called Velocity 9 to boost his speed, and a series of clones later appeared during season 6. Godspeed want's the Flash's speed, though Barry Allen has been growing increasingly slower ever since the Speed Force "died."

It's unclear how much season 7 version will differ, but many fans are convinced that Godspeed is somehow tied to Eobard Wells/the Reverse-Flash.

